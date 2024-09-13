JELD-WEN Completes Redemption of Senior Notes

News provided by

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Sep 13, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) announced today that its subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc., completed the redemption of all $200 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 for 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Melissa Farrington
Vice President, Enterprise Communications
262-350-6021
[email protected] 

Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

