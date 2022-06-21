JELD-WEN NAMES JULIE C. ALBRECHT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

"Julie is a proven finance executive who has successfully led large global teams for public companies, and we are excited to have her join the JELD-WEN team," said Chair and CEO Gary S. Michel. "The breadth and depth of her background in finance, combined with her strong leadership skills, will help us further engage investors as we execute our multi-faceted growth strategy. We continue to be focused on growing market share, expanding margins and delivering increased shareholder value."

Albrecht is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience. She joined Sonoco in 2017 as corporate vice president, treasurer and assistant CFO before being named CFO in 2019. Prior to Sonoco, Albrecht served as vice president, finance, investor relations and treasurer for Esterline Technologies Corporation (acquired by TransDigm in 2019), a $2 billion global manufacturer for the aerospace and defense markets. Earlier, Albrecht held positions of increasing responsibility at United Technologies, Goodrich and Coltec Industries. She began her finance career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Albrecht earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at Wake Forest University.

"JELD-WEN has an exciting future," said Albrecht. "I look forward to working with Gary and JELD-WEN's talented team to further advance the company's financial performance and continue its business growth trajectory."

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

