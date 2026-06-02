JELD‑WEN Introduces the Curator™ Collection, an Industry‑Advancing Fiberglass Door Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD‑WEN, part of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading manufacturer in building products, today announced the launch of its Curator™ Collection Fiberglass Door Systems, an industry‑advancing innovation engineered to elevate quality, durability and design while delivering value homeowners can rely on for decades.

Introducing the Curator™ Collection, an industry‑advancing fiberglass door innovation. Speed Speed

Manufactured unlike any other fiberglass door on the market, the Curator Collection represents a fundamental rethinking of how fiberglass entry systems are designed and built. By combining the look of real wood with structurally superior, climate‑resilient construction, Curator delivers lasting beauty, durability, and performance in a category ready for a new standard of innovation.

"At JELD‑WEN, innovation starts with listening to our customer," said Rachael Elliott, EVP, JELD-WEN North America. "Builders and homeowners have been asking for a fiberglass door they can truly trust, one that delivers authentic design, reduces long‑term issues like warping and delamination, and performs in real‑world conditions. The Curator Collection is the result of re‑engineering the entire system around those needs. It's a powerful example of how we're raising the bar for our customers and the industry."

Built Better from the Inside Out

One of the most persistent quality challenges in fiberglass doors, delamination, stems from traditional multi-step manufacturing processes and foam‑based cores that can create air gaps and inconsistencies over time. The Curator Collection addresses this issue at its foundation with FortiTec™ Assembly, JELD‑WEN's proprietary one‑step manufacturing process that permanently bonds materials together to produce a solid, highly consistent door system.

This advanced construction method significantly reduces the risk of separation and delamination while delivering exceptional structural integrity and long‑term reliability across climates.

Authentic Wood Aesthetics, Elevated Performance

Beyond its innovative construction, the Curator Collection delivers a premium, authentic wood grain texture that is virtually indistinguishable from stained natural wood. Precision‑cast wood grain patterns sourced from real wood, architecturally accurate panel profiles, and premium maple edges combine to deliver a refined exterior finish without the maintenance concerns of wood.

Performance is engineered directly into the core of every Curator door, including enhanced protection features such as impact‑rated and fire‑rated capabilities available as standard in solid panel designs. The result is a door system that helps protect homes, reduces callbacks for builders, and delivers peace of mind for homeowners making a long‑term investment.

Designed for Today's Builders and Homeowners

As homeowners increasingly prioritize renovation, and builders seek products they can stand behind, the Curator Collection provides a compelling new fiberglass option, offering premium performance and durability at an accessible price point.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between style, performance, and reliability," Elliott added. "Curator proves that when innovation is guided by true customer advocacy, you can deliver all three."

Redefining What's Possible in Fiberglass

With the introduction of the Curator Collection, JELD‑WEN builds on its long legacy of innovation, from pioneering molded doors to advancing durable material technologies, while signaling a renewed commitment to solving real‑world customer challenges.

The Curator™ Collection Fiberglass Door Systems represent the future of fiberglass doors, built fundamentally different to deliver high‑end aesthetics, exceptional durability, and lasting quality as a stylish and valuable investment for homeowners at an accessible price point.

The Curator Collection will be available in select locations. For more information, visit jeld-wen.com/en-us/curatorcollection

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 13,900 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Katie Lykins

Manager of External Communications

704-303-4720

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.