Jelecos Named Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner

OMAHA, Neb., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelecos, a leading provider of PCI-compliant cloud and custom application development services, today announced that it has been upgraded to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS dominates the public cloud services market with more than a 40 percent market share according to a report from Synergy Research Group.

The upgraded designation positions Jelecos as one of only a handful of Advanced Consulting Partners in the Midwest. It enables the Jelecos team to help customers design, architect, build, migrate and manage their workloads and applications on AWS, as well as to develop hybrid IT solutions incorporating AWS. Jelecos' solution architects will have a direct line of communication to the team behind the AWS platform itself, as well as access to new features before they are released to the public.

"Among the greatest benefits of Jelecos' designation as an APN Advanced Consulting Partner is that we are better positioned to help our customers develop hybrid IT strategies to meet their specific business needs," explains Kyle Nelson, vice president of business development at Jelecos.

"Organizations today have complex IT needs and they need a solid strategy in place to accelerate their adoption to the cloud. They want to reap the benefits of the cloud, but also maximize their investment in their current hardware or applications. Or, they have legacy applications, compliance requirements or other issues that preclude them from moving everything to the cloud. Some have workloads perfectly suited for a cost-effective cloud service like AWS but still require a more robust, customized environment for other workloads."

Nelson adds, "I am extremely proud of our Delivery Team and their tireless efforts that were required to become an Advanced Consulting Partner. Our customers can feel confident that they are working with experienced people who have a wealth of exposure to cloud strategies and best-in-class solutions. Our expertise in AWS capabilities enables us to help customers integrate this important option into their IT strategies and roadmaps. They can also leverage Jelecos' customizable PCI-compliant cloud and colocation solutions, powered by our robust, tier 3 data centers. Our goal is to make sure our customers get exactly what they need to best meet their needs today and tomorrow."

To be named as an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, individuals within the organization were required to earn specific technical and business accreditations and certifications to demonstrate their understanding of AWS services and how AWS solutions can be used to address customer business requirements. In addition, Jelecos needed to demonstrate how they have successfully migrated customer workloads into the cloud.

About Jelecos

Jelecos is an experienced provider of IT infrastructure solutions, custom app development and DevOps services. It is also a leading AWS Certified Consulting Partner in the area and offers hybrid cloud solutions powered by enterprise-class, Tier III data centers. All cloud infrastructure and data centers are HIPAA- and PCI-compliant, and Jelecos also holds PCI certification in app development. For more information, visit jelecos.com.

Media Contact:

Jess Anderson

402.955.0489 x.1057

janderson@jelecos.com

Related Images

jelecos-logo.png

Jelecos Logo

Jelecos company logo

image2.png

image3.jpg

Related Links

AWS Partner Directory

Jelecos Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGWTjLltQbE

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jelecos-named-amazon-web-services-advanced-consulting-partner-300650182.html

SOURCE Jelecos

Related Links

http://jelecos.com

