Jell-O, Five Star, Flipz, Macy's and More Join Ibotta to Help Families Save Money on Back to School Staples

DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of an uncertain fall school semester, Ibotta , the leading mobile rewards platform in the United States, is joining forces with some of the biggest names in back-to-school shopping to provide financial relief to families who need it most. Ibotta has teamed up with leading brands and retailers Jell-O, ACCO Five Star, Flipz®, Horizon, Macy's, One Brands, TOMS and more for special offers and more than $10 million in cash back rewards on the most popular items in school backpacks and lunchboxes.

Through August 31, shoppers will receive cash back in their Ibotta account when they purchase items from any of the 50+ participating brands and retailers or from more than 500 other cash back offerings available within the Ibotta app. From notebooks, lunchbox items and new school clothes for kids to coffee and on-the-go breakfasts for busy parents, Ibotta hopes to remove the anxiety from back-to-school shopping during a particularly stressful time for families.

"Parents are faced with unprecedented challenges heading into this school year, from keeping our kids safe and healthy while preparing for potential remote learning and finding adequate care," said Ibotta founder and CEO Bryan Leach. "The last thing parents need to worry about is shopping for a school year that will be unlike anything we've ever experienced. We hope partnering with these leading brands will help remove some of the anxiety around back-to-school shopping while helping to give cash back when it's needed most."

The list of brands and retailers joining Ibotta to give cash back to shoppers this back-to-school season include:

Academy Sports - up to 7%

Adidas - up to 8%

all® laundry detergent – up to $2.50

Aveeno - up to $2

Bare Minerals - up to 10%

Darigold - up to $5

Disney+ - up to 45%

Five Star - up to $1.00

Flipz - up to $0.75

Good Karma - up to $3.20

Horizon - up to $3

JCPenney - up to 9%

Jell-O - up to $0.75

Just BARE - up to $2

Love Beauty Planet Hair Care - up to $1.50

Lane Bryant - up to 10%

- up to 10% Macy's - up to 4%

Malt-O-Meal - up to $1.00

Nature's Bakery - up to $1.50

NIVEA MEN® - up to $1.50

ONE Brands - up to $1.50

Orgain - up to $5

Perdue - up to $1.25

RISE Brewing Co. - up to $2.99

Rosetta Stone - up to 10%

- up to 10% Slimfast - up to $1.30

Sunsweet - up to $1.00

The Body Shop - up to 15%

Think! - up to $1.25

TOMS - up to 5%

Udemy - up to 15%

Under Armour - up to 7%

Warby Parker - up to 18%

- up to 18% Zespri International Ltd - up to $3

"In partnership with Ibotta's back-to-school event, Five Star® is excited about the opportunity to help send students back to school with supplies as tough as them," said Jessica Hodges, VP Marketing, Five Star. "No matter what the school year brings, Five Star® can help students feel confident, organized and ready to handle anything with a wide variety of school supplies that are guaranteed to last all year!"

"At RISE Brewing Co., our goal is simple: we provide good energy for good people to do good things," said Melissa Kalimov, COO, RISE Brewing Co. "Through our partnership with Ibotta this back-to-school season, we're excited to fuel the minds of parents in the trenches of homeschooling, college undergrads heading back to campus, teachers crunching out lesson plans, and everyone in between."

Back to School Lunch

A recent report from The Counter , a nonprofit newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats, found that even if in-person classes resume, school cafeterias will be unrecognizable as school districts replace their traditional food service programs. With packed lunches expected to rise, Ibotta analyzed consumer shopping habits on the most popular foods to help families learn where to save the most money on lunch box staples and how much they should expect to spend this Fall.

Sandwich Bread - Walmart offers the lowest average price for a loaf of bread at $2.28 a loaf, which is cheaper than the national average of $2.69 at this time last year.

a loaf, which is cheaper than the national average of at this time last year. Peanut Butter - Kroger offers the lowest average price for peanut butter at $2.29 , which is 70 cents cheaper than the national average last summer.

, which is cheaper than the national average last summer. Jelly- Walmart is the best choice for the lowest price on jelly at $2.36 , which is roughly 40 cents cheaper than at Kroger or Target.

, which is roughly cheaper than at Kroger or Target. Chips - No matter where you're shopping, you'll likely get a good deal on chips. Walmart, Kroger and King Soopers all sell bags of chips at a median price of $2.50 .

. Cookies - Cookies are 20 cents cheaper at Kroger than Target, coming in at $2.77 a box.

"With the back-to-school landscape a bit different this year, Flipz is happy to be able to partner with Ibotta," said Carlos Canals, Pladis Managing Director—Americas. "So much is going on, and as a brand any opportunity we get to help support parents, kids and families, we're all in."

With a broad network of cash back offerings for in-store and online shopping, including online grocery and delivery services, Ibotta is meeting families where they are in today's new normal. In fact, Ibotta is the first to offer item-level cash back through popular grocery stores and delivery services, which have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

"At Ibotta, we know that every little bit of money saved helps, now more than ever," Leach said. "No matter what back to school looks across the country, and no matter how our users shop, whether online, in-store or through pickup or delivery, we will continue to provide whatever support we can to help make the school year ahead a little more rewarding for students, families and teachers."

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $700 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 38 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments apps in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three years in a row.\

