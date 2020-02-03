Jellagen Ltd's Jellyfish Collagen 3D Systems Support Ovarian Cancer Cell Line Proliferation, Confirming Suitability for Advanced Cell Culturing Applications

CARDIFF, Wales, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent publication in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and biotechnology titled 'Marine Collagen Substrates for 2D and 3D Ovarian Cancer Cell Systems' has demonstrated that jellyfish collagen provides a reliable in vitro micro-environment for the proliferation and migration of Ovarian cancer cells. (OvCa.3 & SKOV.3).

Cancer biology remains one of the biggest challenges of this century. There were 7,470 new cases of ovarian cancer in the UK (2014 -2016) and 4,116 deaths in 2017, and the need to continue research with the support of innovative new biomaterials will help develop new treatments and find a cure sooner.

The collaborative study with Swansea University, National University of Ireland, Gallway (NUIG) and Jellagen Ltd funded through the Celtic Advanced Life Science Innovation Network (CALIN) was started to understand if jellyfish collagen from R.Pulmo (Jellagen®) could be used as a sustainable alternative to mammalian/vertebrate sources. Advancements in the scientific community are driving the desire to reduce its reliance on mammalian species through the risk of disease vector transfer, irregular reproducibility and ethical practice.

With bodies such as the FDA (The Food and Drug Administration) & EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) aiming to reduce and eliminate animal testing by 2035 the need to find alternatives to mammalian derived products is greater now, than ever before

Dr Andrew Mearns Spragg Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Jellagen Ltd stated "I am really proud of this collaboration and the achievements made through collaboration with both the REMEDI Group (Professor Frank Barry) in Ireland and the Reproductive Biology and Gynaecological Oncology Research Group (Dr Lewis Francis) at the Institute of Life Sciences at Swansea University. The data generated is the culmination of everyone's hard work and clearly demonstrates the applicability and application of our Jellagen® collagen for the culturing of human cells. I would like to thank CALIN for providing the project with the financing and to enable this project and collaboration to happen."

Jellagen Ltd is a UK based marine biotechnology company manufacturing high value collagen derived from jellyfish. Founded in 2015, Jellagen's strategic mission is to utilise sustainable marine species and natural resources in order to develop technical and scientific high value research and medical device products, meeting state of the art specifications.

Read the full paper - https://www.jellagen.co.uk/jellyfish-collagen-substrates-for-ovarian-cancer-cell-systems/

