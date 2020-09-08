Jelly Belly Introduces Gourmet Chocolate Truffles & Bars Featuring Iconic Shape and Flavors

Gourmet Milk Chocolate Truffles Gourmet Milk Chocolate Truffles perfectly combine milk chocolate with a creamy true-to-life flavored meltaway center, individually wrapped so fans can safely share with a friend. Truffles are available in 9 delicious flavors including chocolate, orange, Very Cherry, coconut, strawberry cheesecake, mint, French vanilla, lemon meringue pie and blueberry. All truffle flavors can be enjoyed in a 16-piece gift box, while Very Cherry, orange and mint are also available in bulk, 3.6-oz gable boxes and in a 60-count change maker box for individual retail sales.

Gourmet Milk Chocolate Bars

Each decadent chocolate bar features creamy true-to-life flavored bean-shaped centers encased in silky smooth meltaway milk chocolate. Available in Very Cherry and mint flavors, the milk chocolate bars feature 6 break-apart squares.

The Gourmet Milk Chocolate Truffles & Gourmet Milk Chocolate Bars are the latest innovation from Jelly Belly, one of America's oldest and family run confection companies. Other successful chocolate innovations have included products from Jelly Belly's hugely successful Harry Potter collection, featuring chocolate character wands, house crests and chocolate frogs. Jelly Belly is also well known for its wide array of sweets, spanning from Candy Corn to gummies and other confections.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company :

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898, and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com, or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

