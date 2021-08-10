FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the "EWW" as Jelly Belly Candy Company announces the 6th Edition of the BeanBoozled® Collection of jelly beans. The BeanBoozled 6th Edition line introduces two new flavor pairings to its outrageous flavor mix: Liver & Onions and its lookalike Cappuccino, and Old Bandage with its identical partner Pomegranate, adding a new twist on the candy line that has gamefied extreme eating challenges.

Jelly Belly to Fans: BeanBoozled 6th Edition is Here with its Two Weirdest and Wildest Flavors Yet; Dig in if you Dare!

The popular Beanboozled line dares the bravest candy lovers, pop culture enthusiasts, and foodies to try their luck with look-alike pairs of jelly bean flavors. Each color is either a delicious flavor or a wild one. Is it tasty Berry Blue, or toothpaste flavor? Is that Tutti-Fruitti, or stinky socks? There's only one way to find out! With more than three million fan videos uploaded to YouTube, the BeanBoozled challenge has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

BeanBoozled jelly beans are certified OU Kosher, and are free of gelatin, gluten, fat and dairy. BeanBoozled 6th Edition continues the tradition by including 20 flavors of jelly beans: 10 are weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. There is only one way to differentiate the look-a-like beans – taste if you dare! Will it be deliciously delightful or grossly gag-worthy?

The 6th Edition BeanBoozled flavor pairings are:

Liver & Onions/Cappuccino – NEW

Old Bandage/Pomegranate – NEW

Rotten Egg/Buttered Popcorn

Toothpaste/Berry Blue

Barf/Peach

Stink Bug/Toasted Marshmallow

Booger/Juicy Pear

Dirty Dishwater/Birthday Cake

Stinky Socks/Tutti-Fruitti

Dead Fish/Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Jelly Belly fans can also test their mettle with the free BeanBoozled mobile app, available on the App Store® and Google Play, to play the Beanboozled challenge with friends virtually.

BeanBoozled 6th Edition will be available online and on store shelves just in time for end of summer family activities. Packages include the 1.9-oz. Grab & Go® Bag, 3.5-oz. Mystery Dispenser, 3.36-oz. Spinner Tin, 3.5-oz. Spinner Gift Box and the 1.6-oz. Flip-Top Box.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company :

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

