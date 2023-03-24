Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2022 to 2027; Arcor Group, Mars Inc., Ferrero International S.A., and The Hershey Co. among top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jelly candies (gummies) market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,454.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.73%. Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (sugar-based and sugar-free), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). A few prominent vendors that offer jelly candies (gummies) in the market are Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Bazooka Candy Brands, Cloetta AB, Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Giant Gummy Bears, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, House of Candy, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Mars Inc., Mederer GmbH, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, The Hershey Co., Wowo Group, YILDIZ HOLDING, and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp. and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2023-2027

Jelly candies (gummies) market – Vendor Offerings -

Giant Gummy Bears – The company offers jelly candies (gummies) made of artificial flavors like orange, mango, and others.

Haribo GmbH and Co. – The company offers jelly candies (gummies) in flavors of fruits and contain glucose.

Mars Inc. – The company offers jelly candies (gummies) that are available under the brand name of M&Ms, Snickers, Orbit, Extra, and Skittles.

What's New? -

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

The market in focus is segmented based on product type by sugar-based jelly candies (gummies) and sugar-free jelly candies (gummies).

The sugar-based segment is a major contributor to the global jelly candies (gummies) market during the forecast period. Sugar-based gummies are usually gelatin-based chewable candies with high amounts of sugar.

is a major contributor to the global jelly candies (gummies) market during the forecast period. Sugar-based gummies are usually gelatin-based chewable candies with high amounts of sugar. They are available in different sizes and shapes. Sugar-based jelly candies (gummies) are popularly available in animal shapes like worms, teddy bears, snakes, fish, dinosaurs, dolphins, and turtles, among others.

The growing number of organized retailing outlets and the rising demand for gelatin-free organic gummies drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global jelly candies (gummies) market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global jelly candies (gummies) market.

The Europe region is estimated to contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The reasons for this growth are the rising health consciousness among consumers preferring sugar-free jelly candies (gummies).

is estimated to contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The reasons for this growth are the rising health consciousness among consumers preferring sugar-free jelly candies (gummies). The online sales of jelly candies (gummies) have increased due to the increasing sales of packaged food and meat products.

The growing trend of gifting and consumption of products with mixed-fruit flavors is expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers –

The growing demand for organic sugar-free jelly candies (gummies) is a major driver for the market growth during the forecast period.

These are usually made from fruits and ingredients free from synthetic herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Various vendors in the global market offer organic fruit and ingredient-based jelly candies (gummies). These vendors usually provide complete product information to consumers on the packaging, which includes the list of ingredients as well as their sources.

For instance, Jelly Belly Candy Co. (Jelly Belly Candy) offers sugar-free jellybeans, gummi bears, and candy.

Key Trends –

The global jelly candies (gummies) market is influenced by the growing online retailing. E-commerce has become a popular distribution channel for the market in focus in the last decade.

Consumers find product offerings from various regional and global brands of jelly candies (gummies) on various websites.

Brand-owned online formats and pure-play e-retailers are among the various types of e-commerce portals offering jelly candies (gummies).

E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information like the ingredients and calories, such as carbs per serving and compare various jelly candies (gummies) available on the site.

Major challenges –

The growing demand for substitute products is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global market.

The substitute products for jelly candies (gummies) are medicated and hard-boiled confectionary like marshmallows, licorice, and jellybeans. Other snacks like chips, crackers, pretzels, dry fruits, and watermelon seeds also hinder the growth of the globaFacingl market in focus.

Additionally, dark chocolates, which are perceived to be healthier options compared to milk or white variants have gained popularity in the last few years.

Hence, with the growing health-conscious population, the global market may face challenges in market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jelly candies (gummies) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the jelly candies (gummies) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Jjelly candies (gummies) market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jelly candies (gummies) market vendors

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1454.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.08 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Bazooka Candy Brands, Cloetta AB, Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Giant Gummy Bears, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, House of Candy, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Mars Inc., Mederer GmbH, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, The Hershey Co., Wowo Group, YILDIZ HOLDING, and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sugar-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arcor Group

AUGUST STORCK KG

Cloetta AB

Ferrero International SA

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

The Hershey Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

