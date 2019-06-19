Jelly Jar Wines Raises a Glass to New Winemaker

NOVATO, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Jar Wines mark a return to early California winemaking, when Italian immigrants crafted food-friendly wines to enjoy around the family table, most often out of jelly jars. To continue the tradition for a new generation, Jelly Jar welcomes Noel Schaff to the role of winemaker. With almost a decade of experience, Schaff brings a youthful approach to winemaking to create wines that consumers love.

"Creating a wine that brings people together is something I love to do. I envision a table full of good friends and laughter with a bottle of Jelly Jar," says Schaff. "I am looking forward to carrying on Jelly Jar's philosophy of making wines that are food-friendly and easy to enjoy."

Schaff is part of a growing number of women entering the workforce who are leveraging their love of STEM curriculum into a career in winemaking. After graduating with a degree in Environmental Geology Science from Boston College in 2010, she served as a harvest intern at Hahn Family Wines. Exhilarated by the work, she steadily progressed to Assistant Winemaker. In 2014, she joined the Jamieson Ranch Vineyard winemaking team, where she further honed her winemaking credentials before being tapped for Jelly Jar's winemaking position.

"My winemaking career involved a lot of hands-on learning and advice from a series of dedicated mentors. I love combining my love of science, food and the outdoors into a lifelong career," added Schaff.

Jelly Jar (SRP: $14.99) is a California red blend easily spotted by its expressive yet simple and approachable design with a jelly jar glass filled with red wine on the label. It's a great choice for everyday occasions. Go ahead, drink it out of any wine glass, or, even a jelly jar!

Jelly Jar is one of the wines among WX Brands' portfolio of award-winning brands including Bread & Butter, Chronic Cellars, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards and Our Daily Wines. Founded in 1999, WX Brands has a 20-year track record as proven brand builders and stewards. www.wxbrands.com

About WX Brands

WX Brands offers a unique portfolio of wine brands that are sold both domestically and globally. WX also develops exclusive wine brands for retailers around the world. Products are sourced from 14 countries and sold in 19 countries resulting in over 4 million cases sold worldwide. In February 2019, Wine Business Monthly named WX Brands #18 among the Top 50 US wine companies.

