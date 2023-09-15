Jelly Pudding Market to Reach $25.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global jelly pudding market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the surge in consumer demand, social media influence, and globalization and cultural exchange.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Jelly Pudding Market by Flavor (Fruit flavored, Dairy flavored, Coffee flavored, and Others), Packaging (Single serve cups and Multi pack containers), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global jelly pudding market size was valued at $17.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $25.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Jelly pudding is a delicious and bouncy dessert made by adding fruit juice, gelatin and sweeteners. It has a smooth and wobbly texture that is absolutely irresistible. Jelly pudding comes in a variety of flavors and can be enjoyed alone or with whipped cream and fresh fruit. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to fill your stomach or something to impress your guests with, jelly pudding is sure to be a delightful choice.

The global jelly pudding market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the surge in consumer demand, social media influence, and globalization and cultural exchange. However, the market for jelly pudding is significantly constrained by allergies and dietary restrictions. On the other hand, the introduction of premium and artisanal jelly pudding is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $17.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $25.2 Billion CAGR 3.8 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Flavor, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers The surge in consumer demand

Social media influence Globalization and cultural exchange Opportunities Introduction of premium and artisanal jelly pudding Restraints Allergies and dietary restrictions

The fruit flavored segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By flavor, the fruit flavored segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global jelly pudding market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Jelly puddings with fruit flavors are well-liked by consumers who appreciate the reviving and authentic flavor of fruits in their desserts. The dairy flavored segment, however, showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Classic dairy confectionaries including vanilla pudding, butterscotch pudding, chocolate pudding, or caramel custard are numerous sources of stimulation for dairy-flavored jelly puddings. These flavors try to mimic the rich and creamy flavors of desserts made with dairy.

The single serve cups segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By packaging, the single serve cups segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global jelly pudding market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Jelly pudding that is pre-packaged in handy cups and is available in single-serve sizes is called single-serve jelly pudding. These single-serve cups are well-liked by consumers for many different factors and have several advantages. On the other hand, the multi pack containers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Jelly pudding multi-pack containers are larger containers that include several separate servings of jelly pudding in a single package. These multi-pack containers come with several benefits and are well-liked by consumers for a variety of factors.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global jelly pudding market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty stores provide high service quality and detailed product specifications & expert guidance to the consumers, which boosts the sales of these products. However, the online sales channel segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Consumers are becoming aware of different purchasing trends that exist in society with the improvement in technology and internet services becoming more readily available.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global jelly pudding market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The jelly pudding market in North America has been distinguished by a vast variety of tastes, packaging choices, and variants to suit various consumer preferences. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for jelly pudding is rising because of the broad and diverse consumer base in the region of Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Danone S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Theo Muller Group

Dr. August Oetker KG

Rico Food Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Cocon Food Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Shellz India

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global jelly pudding market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research