Jelly Roll and Harley-Davidson Unite for Exclusive Apparel Collaboration

Fans attending the Homecoming Festival will be the first to experience and purchase exclusive items from this highly anticipated collection. Following the launch, additional styles will be available on Jelly Roll's official website and offered as merchandise on his tour, allowing fans nationwide to get their hands on these limited-edition pieces.

The collection embodies the American, free-spirited lifestyle that Harley-Davidson represents, combined with Jelly Roll's raw, authentic style. Each piece is crafted to deliver both comfort, style and a sense of adventure.

Jelly Roll will be performing live at Harley-Davidson's Homecoming event Friday night, adding an electrifying musical backdrop to the unveiling of the new apparel line. This performance is expected to be one of the highlights of the event, drawing fans of both the iconic motorcycle brand and the artist.

"We are excited to see a visual representation of this partnership come to life on stage in Milwaukee," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "The collection embodies both Jelly Roll and the spirit of Harley-Davidson, and we are looking forward to fans experiencing it."

Join the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee to witness the launch of this exclusive collection and enjoy an unforgettable performance by Jelly Roll. For more information, visit Hdhomecoming.com.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

About Jelly Roll

Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and New Pop artist, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundaries. His #1 hit single "Save Me" — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt — set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Most recently, "Save Me" earned Jelly his first ACM win for Music Event of the Year, and he just released his first single "I Am Not Okay" from his upcoming sophomore Country album, arriving later this year, following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," "Need A Favor" and "Son of A Sinner."

