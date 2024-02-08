Jellyfish Announces Free Developer Experience Product to Build Healthier Teams

A free tool to elevate engineers' perspectives so leaders can effortlessly diagnose needs and drive impact more effectively than ever.

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , a leading Engineering Management Platform, today announced the launch of the beta waitlist for their free Developer Experience product, Jellyfish DevEx, further elevating engineers' perspectives so leaders can effortlessly diagnose needs and drive impact more effectively than ever.

"Today's dev teams have it rough; they're given new AI tooling and told to move faster while facing unclear requirements, opaque release pipelines, and everything in between," said Glenn Barnett, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Jellyfish. "You can't measure every single way a developer's day can go wrong, but you can learn about those frustrations by giving your developers a voice. That's why we built Jellyfish DevEx."

Jellyfish DevEx helps engineering organizations uncover the most challenging aspects of their engineering teams' workflows and work lives so they can implement processes, tools, and team improvements. Combined with Jellyfish's core EMP, leaders can gain an even more comprehensive organizational perspective and turn feedback into improvement with tools that align, measure, budget, and deliver on DevEx initiatives.

Get the answers leaders need: Choose from industry-leading questionnaires that get to the root of engineers' take on satisfaction, processes, and tooling effectiveness.

Easily discover what's impactful: Easily make sense of qualitative signals by segmenting results across teams, locations, focus, and tenure.

Improve with actionable suggestions: In-app suggestions that explain the meaning behind scores and possible actions to improve perception and drive outcomes.

It's about ensuring leaders understand what they can do to drive happy and productive teams and that the investments they make towards it truly make an impact. Are their developers content, or do they feel like they're stuck at a dead end? Do they have a clear direction, effective tooling, and environments, and the support they need to get the job done?

"We are thrilled to take the next step in connecting the quantitative and qualitative data that engineering leaders have historically struggled to balance and maintain," said Andrew Lau, CEO at Jellyfish. "As an engineering leader, you need to zoom out and look at how your team performs within the context of your organization and market. The most effective teams are those doing the right work AND improving the day-to-day that drives that work."

Incorporating qualitative signals from Jellyfish DevEx marks an exciting addition to Jellyfish's EMP, taking it beyond measurement and toward a deeper understanding of what's happening within organizations. These innovations continue to progress Jellyfish's mission to solve the complex challenges engineering organizations continue to face. Jellyfish DevEx gives engineering leaders tools that ensure alignment across every team to build efficiently and deliver business impact.

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform that enables leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, their work, and how they operate. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business. For more information, visit www.jellyfish.co .

