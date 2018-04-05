Jellyfish Health Partners with athenahealth's 'More Disruption Please' Program to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience

"Jellyfish Health offers a seamless, integrated patient experience through numerous interactions across multiple touch points for practices, urgent cares, and health systems," said Dave Dyell, CEO of Jellyfish Health. "By changing how providers interact with their community, we change the entire healthcare experience, placing emphasis on the value of patients, their time, and their loyalty."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, Jellyfish Health joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about Jellyfish Health's new integrated application, please visit Jellyfish Health's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Jellyfish Health

Founded in 2014 and based in Panama City, Florida, Jellyfish believes the core success of a healthcare enterprise is driven by patients and their experiences. Jellyfish Health changes the patient experience journey before, during and after the patient visit, to help you meet your goals of creating brand equity and loyal patients. Its advanced technology enables healthcare and provider organizations to optimize patient scheduling, wait time updates, appointment status notifications and overall patient volume.

