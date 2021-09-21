Jellyfish Hires Chief Financial Officer Amid Rapid Growth

Prior to Jellyfish, Joanne was Chief Financial Officer at PatientPing, a leader in care coordination data and software solutions focused on patients with complex needs. Joanne led PatientPing through its acquisition by Appriss Health in May 2021.

"I've been catalyzed by Jellyfish's rapid growth and captivated by its product and mission," said Joanne. "Resource planning for engineering teams and R&D cost capitalization have historically been huge challenges for finance teams, and I've had first-hand experience with both. It's clear that Jellyfish solves a massive market need. Board members, finance leaders, and engineering leaders at every company in the world could benefit from Jellyfish."

In the last year, Jellyfish has more than quadrupled its revenue, tripled its team size, and raised $31.5M in Series B funding . The company is poised to become the de-facto platform for modern software leaders looking to take a data-driven approach to managing engineering teams.

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish is the pioneer Engineering Management Platform that enables engineering leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. Companies like SessionM (A Mastercard Company), Jobvite, Bazaarvoice, and Digital Guardian use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business.

