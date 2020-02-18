Jellyfish Launches Optics: Creative Intelligence Technology for Automated Creative Content Analysis at Scale

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , a digital partner to some of the world's leading brands, is expanding its digital offerings with the introduction of Optics: Creative Intelligence, an automated creative content analysis tool. The solution utilizes the Google Cloud Vision API to make recommendations for existing video and dynamic ads correlated to performance by automating the process of analyzing a brand's entire creative set.

Several brands, including UGG, have begun optimizing ad creative with the support of Jellyfish Optics. Through the automated analysis, UGG was able to identify higher click-through rates (CTRs) on various images and integrate the findings in new display ads. The recommendations provided from Optics are actionable and measurable with UGG seeing a 26 percent CTR increase after the analysis.

"By working with Google Cloud & the Jellyfish Data Science team we were able to unlock powerful insights in our data that give us a much better baseline for testing future ad campaigns," said Michelle Hernandez, Senior Manager, Omni Digital Marketing at Deckers Brands.

"We are excited to be the first Google Partner to offer this service at scale. Google Vision API automates the analysis process that is otherwise impossible at large scale with human analysis alone," said James Parker, Chief Solutions Officer, at Jellyfish."Our clients who have used the new capabilities have been impressed by the actionable recommendations that we have been able to provide."

Analyzing the creative components of ads manually is time-intensive and comes at a high cost for brands. The new Optics: Creative Intelligence solution makes it possible to analyze a mass amount of historical ads to inform a data-driven approach to future creative strategy. The technology can identify how specific characteristics of display adverts perform by analyzing face detection, dominant color detection, object detection, logo detection, as well as copy and call to action analysis. The technology also allows custom attributes to be analyzed at an additional cost.

Currently available for static ads served through Campaign Manager, Optics can help develop a go-forward creative testing plan with data-driven insights. Data insights can be leveraged to inspire new creative strategies that can be applied to video, dynamic creative and more. Optics can also inform brand-level creative best practices

