"Opening an office in New York City is a natural next step for us," said Jim Hamilton, Managing Director and Head of US Agency. "Our mission is to help brands deliver perfect digital journeys, and this new office helps us to be closer to New York City-based clients to do exactly that. It also enables us to tap into an expanded talent pool to benefit all our clients."

The office will lead efforts and provide support for clients in the entertainment, financial services and retail verticals, among others. Jellyfish offers a full suite of award-winning technology to deliver paid search, SEO, social media, display, email, analytics, optimization, creative and development solutions.

"Partnerships are a crucial part of us helping our clients to digitally transform their business," says Kevin Buerger, Executive Vice President and Managing Director. "Jellyfish is a DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner and Google Analytics Certified Partner. As with our San Francisco office, the New York City office gives us ready access to key partners including Google and others to develop the most innovative solutions for clients."

ABOUT JELLYFISH

Jellyfish (www.Jellyfish.net) is the world's largest boutique agency, delivering digital marketing solutions on a foundation of innovation, transparency and continual training. Jellyfish has offices across the U.S., Europe, and South Africa, and nearly 400 employees, all with industry recognized qualifications, worldwide. Jellyfish is the proven leader that understands how the convergence of marketing channels, platforms and devices can be used effectively to create an overall winning strategy, and the perfect digital journey for their clients.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jellyfish-opens-new-york-office-as-part-of-continued-expansion-300637451.html

SOURCE Jellyfish

Related Links

http://www.jellyfish.net

