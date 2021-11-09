Jellyfish, The New Powerful Anti-Spam Tool Built By Namecheap, Is Now Available & Free For Everyone

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a leading technology company, introduces Jellyfish - a new top-notch spam management tool. Started in a break room by two ambitious team members, Alex Bazhanov and Andrii Martynyuk, an idea of building a brand new anti-spam system to better serve Namecheap customers, grew into a full-fledged product. Jellyfish uses machine-learning to intelligently discover the latest threats and block them, while allowing in a user's legitimate messages.

Currently over one million users are using Namecheap's in-house anti-spam protection. Since Jellyfish launched in beta in 2020, replacing the previous external anti-spam provider, Namecheap has seen the number of spam-related requests to customer support reduce by 64%.

"As a jellyfish uses its tentacles to hunt their prey and for protection, in the same way, our product will both capture malicious emails and protect our clients from email threats," said Richard Kirkendall, Namecheap CEO.

How Jellyfish works

When Jellyfish is enabled by a simple toggle switch, all incoming emails travel through its filtering system. If an email is likely to be spam, it is contained within a spam folder, or instantly discarded. If the email is valid and safe, Jellyfish will deliver it right into the user's inbox. Right now, Jellyfish as a spam filter protects all Shared Hosting and Private Email users, as well as emails sent to forwarding addresses used by BasicDNS, PremiumDNS, or FreeDNS Namecheap users, and all emails sent to domain owners with Domain Privacy Protection.

By performing checks on incoming emails, attachments, images, and files, Jellyfish scans the lot and blocks anything harmful.

Jellyfish runs a hefty 400+ filter modules to detect email threats and uses machine-learning technology to block spam.

Jellyfish is continually using machine learning to identify known and new threats.

Existing customers can personalize their mailboxes against specific spam threats, block or accept emails by subject, domain name or a set of conditions.

To learn more about Jellyfish and get the most advanced spam management tool for FREE, visit Jellyfish official page . Also, read the inspiring story about Jellyfish creation on Namecheap's blog.

To celebrate the official launch of Jellyfish, Professional Business Email is now running a sale till November 15th:

- New customers can enjoy a 45% saving on all new plans.

- Existing Private Email customers can save 45% on renewals.

To take advantage of the deal, customers should visit the Professional Business Email page and use the promo code UREADY4JELLY.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com .

SOURCE Namecheap

Related Links

http://www.namecheap.com

