Jellysmack Taps Lauren Schnipper as Vice President of Creator Business Development

Throughout her career, Schnipper has focused her efforts on creator business development and commercialization. With stints at Next 10 Ventures, Teespring and start-ups like Stir, Schnipper's expertise lies in finding innovative solutions that help creators build and monetize their audiences. A former Facebook executive, Schnipper led Facebook's Creator Partnerships for four and a half years where she oversaw strategic partnerships for top digital talent and comedians on Facebook and Instagram. During her time with the social media conglomerate, Schnipper led Facebook's VidCon experiential marketing efforts and produced live events at Facebook headquarters with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer. She also produced the Cartoon Network television pilot for the Annoying Orange series.

Now at Jellysmack, Schnipper is charged with identifying new ways to add value for creators and expanding the company's creator solutions ranging from tools to simplify the content production process, develop an audience across social platforms, and effectively monetize that audience.

"More than ever, creators need trusted partners that deliver results, and Jellysmack has proven that's what they do time and again," said Schipper. "I'm truly excited to join a company that shares my passion for identifying new technologies to add value for creators."

Jellysmack co-founder and co-CEO Michael Philippe added, "Lauren has an exceptional reputation and deep relationships across the creator landscape. Her experience working closely with creators for platforms and as a producer makes her uniquely adept at evaluating new technologies and products that will help creators unlock their full potential."

As part of Schnipper's work in shaping the creator economy, she co-hosts the popular Planet Upload podcast alongside Joshua Cohen the co-founder of online digital entertainment news website, Tubefilter. Schnipper also serves on the advisory board of VidCon.

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators. The company's proprietary video optimization technology and data drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to over 100 influential Creators including Brad Mondo, Bailey Sarian, and Charles & Alyssa Forever, Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the third largest U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

