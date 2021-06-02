Jellysmack's Creator Program Gets a Glow Up With The Addition of Top Beauty Creator Patrick Starrr

Beauty guru and ONE/SIZE Beauty founder Patrick Starrr, real name Patrick Simondac, began his career as a professional makeup artist who has been uploading beauty tips and tutorials, celebrity makeovers and more on YouTube since 2013. The Filipino-American is one of the most respected beauty content creators in the industry and regarded as one of the first "men in makeup." He currently educates and entertains 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Some of his most popular videos feature beauty icons like Kim Kardashian West and Naomi Campbell receiving full face makeovers while chatting intimately with Starrr.

"I think it's really important for people to see diverse faces in the beauty industry and hear from experts that they can trust and relate to," said Starrr. "I'm so excited that Jellysmack will be able to amplify my message of positivity and inclusiveness across even more platforms."

Starrr is represented by Christina Jones, Senior Vice President of Talent at Digital Brand Architects (DBA). His addition marks an exciting new partnership with a leading agency to bring top social talent into the company's Creator Program.

"Fans really connect with Patrick Starrr for his authenticity and passion—he offers such a unique point of view in the realm of beauty," says Jeff Olson, Head of Creator Partnerships at Jellysmack. "We're excited to use our beauty community knowledge to help him find even more fans and grow his audience on Snapchat and Facebook."

Jellysmack is no stranger to the world of beauty. The company owns and operates Beauty Studio, the number one beauty community on social media with over 63 million global followers, and its network of clever and inclusive social shows including Beauty Hacks, Beauty Wow, Boys Do It Too, and Crowned Ladies. In the Jellysmack Creator Program, Starrr will be joining an esteemed group of established beauty creators. In 2020, Jellysmack partnered with beauty-meets-true-crime creator Bailey Sarian and celebrity hairstylist Brad Mondo . The company has helped both creators fuel audience growth to 10 million followers on Facebook and has launched a widely popular show for Mondo on Snapchat Discover.

