JELLYSMACK'S FAST CHANNELS EXPAND TO NEW STREAMING PLATFORMS

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellysmack , the global creator company known for its innovative approach to distributing creator content across digital platforms, today announced the expansion of its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to additional streaming platforms and the addition of 850+ hours of content. Jellysmack channels StarTalk TV (science), Hello Inspo (home lifestyle), and Mysteria (true crime) are now set to captivate audiences on additional platforms like Amazon's Freevee, Plex, TCL tv+, Anoki.TV, and LocalNow, offering content from the internet's leading creators. Jellysmack's new distribution deals follow previous pacts with Roku and Pluto TV .

Jellysmack inks new distribution deals with Freevee, Plex, and other FAST platforms to distribute its creator-led TV channels.

"We're excited to broaden the reach of our growing FAST channels to even more streaming platforms," says Jellysmack's Chief Business Officer, Stefanie Schwartz. "Digital content and creators are seeing significant traction on FAST, as platforms continue diversifying content offerings."

Jellysmack's FAST expansion includes:

StarTalk TV, from renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, invites viewers into the fascinating intersection of science, pop culture, and humor. Originally launched on Pluto TV, StarTalkTV has garnered popularity for its blend of cosmic exploration and entertainment. Now, with its expanded availability on Amazon's Freevee, Plex, Anoki.TV, LocalNow and upcoming distribution on TCL tv+, StarTalkTV is poised to reach more audiences, offering 24/7 access to approachable scientific programming.

"At StarTalk Media, we've spent more than 15 years mastering the art of bringing science down to Earth," said astrophysicist and host Neil deGrasse Tyson. "We now welcome even more curious minds on our journey through the cosmos."

Hello Inspo is a lifestyle channel dedicated to creators' inspiring home makeovers, cooking, style, and DIY projects. The channel launched on Roku featuring top creators like Liz Fenwick, Emmymade, Josh Elkin, and others. Hello Inspo is now available on Plex, Anoki, LocalNow, and will soon hit TCL tv+. The channel has added 330 additional hours of content from top creators including Mr. Kate, Natalie's Outlet, Trinity Jae and more.

Mysteria, the destination for true crime enthusiasts, delves into twisted crimes and unsolved mysteries. With a lineup of top creators such as Christina Randall, Stephanie Soo, LordanArts, and True Crime Recaps, Mysteria offers riveting storytelling that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Joining Roku, the Mysteria channel is now accessible on Plex, Anoki, LocalNow, and will soon be available on TCL tv+. Mysteria added 410 additional hours of content to its lineup from newly added creators LoeyLane, Brooke Makenna, Jessica Kent, Hailey Reese, MostAmazingTop10, Stranger Stories, and Kimbyrleigha.

With the FAST distribution expansion, Jellysmack continues its mission to empower video creators and connect them with audiences across the digital landscape. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, Jellysmack remains at the forefront of content distribution.

About Jellysmack:

Jellysmack is the award-winning global creator company that powers growth for the world's best creator brands. Our technology propels creator content across social media and streaming television platforms to podcasts and beyond.

