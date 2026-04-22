Jellystone Park™ Tyler Brings Fireworks to Every Saturday Through Labor Day

TYLER, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellystone Park™ Tyler is lighting up East Texas skies every Saturday night now through Labor Day, marking the first time the campground has scheduled fireworks on a weekly basis and making it among the only campgrounds in Texas to offer weekend fireworks all summer long. Each nearly 20-minute show reflects over the park's scenic pond, with local burn bans permitting.

Fireworks every weekend through Labor Day Weekend at Jellystone Park Tyler in Tyler, Texas.

The expanded schedule responds directly to guest demand. Past fireworks nights at Jellystone Park™ Tyler have drawn enthusiastic feedback, with visitors calling the shows "one of those moments your kids won't forget."

"Our guests told us loud and clear that fireworks were among the highlights of their stay, so we're giving them that moment every single weekend," said Tessa McCrackin, Chief Marketing Officer of Northgate Resorts, which owns Jellystone Park™ Tyler. "There's something unforgettable about watching kids light up with the same excitement as the sky above them, and we wanted to make that a reliable part of summer for Texas families."

During Saturday fireworks nights, guests can also enjoy music, a pop-up bar, and themed glow items. Glow sticks, necklaces, and other accessories are available for purchase anytime at the park's Ranger Station.

The fireworks season doubles as the park's tribute to the United States' 250th anniversary. From June 22 through July 5, Jellystone Park™ Tyler will host "250 Years: A Bear-y American Celebration," a two-week program featuring patriotic entertainment, classic outdoor games, kids' activities in red, white, and blue, and a Golf Cart Decorating Contest and Parade.

All park amenities, including the water playground, organized activities, and on-site dining, are open daily during peak season. Lodging options range from cabins to RV sites and tent camping.

Reservations are available at www.jellystonetyler.com.

About Jellystone Park™ Tyler

Jellystone Park™ Tyler is a family camping resort in Tyler, Texas, offering cabin rentals, RV sites, and tent camping paired with character-driven programming inspired by Yogi Bear™ and friends. The park features a water playground, themed weekend events, live entertainment, and organized activities designed to give families a hassle-free outdoor getaway. Located in East Texas within driving distance of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the resort welcomes guests year-round.

About Northgate Resorts

Northgate Resorts is a trusted leader in outdoor hospitality, specializing in the ownership and management of exceptional camping and glamping destinations. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Northgate combines entrepreneurial vision with a commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and adventurers. As innovators in the industry and the creators of Camp Fimfo, Northgate is dedicated to elevating outdoor recreation through thoughtful design, top-tier amenities, and unparalleled guest service. Learn more at www.NorthgateResorts.com

SOURCE Northgate Resorts