Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country Named #1 Top Campground in the U.S. by 2026 Campspot Awards

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northgate Resorts proudly announces that Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country has been named the #1 Top Campground in the United States in the 2026 Campspot Awards. The annual awards highlight the best campgrounds across North America, recognizing destinations that stand out for their amazing locations, outstanding amenities, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Located in New Braunfels, Texas, Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country has quickly become a premier destination for travelers seeking a modern camping experience that blends nostalgic outdoor charm with upscale, resort-style amenities.

The 2026 Campspot Awards celebrate campgrounds that set the industry standard for exceptional camping, whether guests are seeking outdoor adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both. Winners are selected based on guest reviews, industry data, and campground excellence across key categories.

"This recognition is an incredible honor for our entire team," said Tessa McCrackin, Chief Marketing Officer at Northgate Resorts. "From day one, Camp Fimfo was designed to reimagine what camping could be by combining the spirit of the outdoors with the comfort and energy of a resort experience. Being named the #1 campground in the U.S. solidifies our standing as the top camping experience in the country."

Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country offers a wide range of accommodations, including custom-designed cabins, full hook-up RV sites, and tent camping options. Guests can enjoy an expansive suite of resort-style amenities such as a water park, pools, swim-up bars, scheduled family activities, mini-golf, on-site dining, and more, all designed to make outdoor stays effortless, comfortable, and memorable.

Guests can also experience the location's signature adventures, including the Cliff Carver Alpine Coaster and the Guadalupe Glider Zipline , which offer thrilling ways to take in the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country. These attractions add an elevated adventure component that further distinguishes Camp Fimfo as a one-of-a-kind outdoor resort destination.

Since its launch in 2021, the Camp Fimfo brand has quickly grown into one of the most recognized names in modern outdoor hospitality. The Texas Hill Country location continues to draw families, couples, and adventure seekers from across the country.

About Camp Fimfo

Camp Fimfo is a modern camping and glamping resort brand that combines nostalgic charm with contemporary amenities to create unforgettable outside experiences. Launched by Northgate Resorts in July 2021, Camp Fimfo currently operates locations in Texas Hill Country (New Braunfels, Texas) and Waco, Texas, with plans for continued expansion across the United States.

Each resort features a variety of accommodations, including custom-designed cabins, full hook-up RV sites, and tent camping options. Guests can enjoy resort-style amenities such as water parks, swim-up bars, scheduled programming, mini-golf, on-site dining, and more.

Camp Fimfo is dedicated to delivering fun, comfortable, and memorable stays that inspire guests to embrace The Great Outside. For more information, visit campfimfo.com.

