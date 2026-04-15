Northgate Resorts Acquires Martha's Vineyard's Only Campground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northgate Resorts, one of the nation's leading outdoor hospitality companies, announced the acquisition of Martha's Vineyard Family Campground, the only campground on Martha's Vineyard. The property, located in Vineyard Haven, Mass., encompasses 180 campsites and rustic cabins just one and a half miles from the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal.

Martha's Vineyard Family Campground Front Entry Sign

"Martha's Vineyard is one of those rare places that families return to year after year, and for decades, the Feeney family poured their hearts into building a destination that generations of campers have come to love," said Zachary Bossenbroek, Chief Executive Officer of Northgate Resorts. "The opportunity to acquire the only campground in one of America's most beloved destinations is truly once in a lifetime, and we do not take that responsibility lightly. We are deeply grateful to the Feeney family for entrusting us with the next chapter."

Martha's Vineyard Family Campground offers wooded, shaded sites with full hookups for RVs, tent-only campsites, and cabin rentals. The property's proximity to the ferry terminal gives guests easy access to the island's beaches, restaurants, and cultural attractions. Northgate plans to maintain the campground's natural setting and family-friendly atmosphere.

The deal adds to Northgate's recent growth. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company operates properties across the United States under brands including Jellystone Park, Camp Fimfo, and Camp Margaritaville, along with independently branded campgrounds.

About Northgate Resorts

Northgate Resorts is a trusted leader in outdoor hospitality, specializing in the ownership and management of exceptional camping and glamping destinations. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Northgate combines entrepreneurial vision with a commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and adventurers. As innovators in the industry and the creators of Camp Fimfo, Northgate is dedicated to elevating outdoor recreation through thoughtful design, top-tier amenities, and unparalleled guest service. Learn more at www.NorthgateResorts.com

SOURCE Northgate Resorts