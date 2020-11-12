Jellyvision and HSA Bank Launch ALEX HSA to Increase Education and Savings

ALEX HSA leverages behavioral science and personalized guidance to help employees fully understand their HSAs. Tweet this

ALEX HSA aims to address these challenges by pairing HSA Bank's world-class suite of account solutions, including HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, Commuter Benefits and COBRA accounts— with Jellyvision's benefits education expertise.

"ALEX is already proven to be more effective at communicating the value of an HSA than most traditional methods," said Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision. "In fact, ALEX users contribute 36% more to their HSAs than the national average. So we're thrilled to build upon that success, in partnership with HSA Bank, by creating a platform for millions of employees to manage their HSAs and get meaningful, actionable financial advice in one place."

The first of its kind, ALEX HSA leverages behavioral science principles and personalized, one-on-one guidance through an interactive experience to help employees fully understand and optimize their HSAs—turning them into better healthcare consumers and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for themselves and their employers.

"Through our partnership with Jellyvision, consumers will be able to better understand the financial impact of their healthcare decisions to make smart choices for long-term savings," said Chad Wilkins, President of HSA Bank.

For more information, please visit jellyvision.com/hsa.

1 According to a recent survey of medical insurers by Willis Towers Watson, global healthcare costs for employers are expected to rise into 2021. 2 A survey of 2,000 randomly selected U.S. adults ages 18+ was conducted in order to gauge physical and financial health across the country. It was designed to provide participants with an overall health and wealth consumer index score. The survey was commissioned by HSA Bank and executed by a third-party organization. The margin of error for this sample size is +/- 2.18% at the 95% confidence level. Smaller subgroups have larger margins of error. The report is available online at hsabank.com/index2019 .

About HSA Bank

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA retirement solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of September 30, 2020, HSA Bank has $9.4 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $7 billion in deposit balances and $2.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Jellyvision

Jellyvision is an award-winning technology company whose interactive software, ALEX, talks people through important, complex, and stressful life decisions…everything from choosing health insurance to saving for retirement to taking a leave of absence. More than 1,500 companies, including 114 of the Fortune 500 and two-fifths of the country's largest companies, use ALEX to help their employees make smart choices about their benefits and their pay in a way that's unbiased, transparent, and human. Jellyvision's customers represent more than 18 million employees with insurance premiums totaling more than $115 billion.

Media contacts:

Alice Ferreira

Webster Bank

(203) 578-2610

[email protected]

Jennifer Dean

HSA Bank

(920) 453-5286

[email protected]

Jellyvision

[email protected]

SOURCE Jellyvision

