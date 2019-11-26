Jellyvision CEO Amanda Lannert Joins Popular Pays Board

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Pays, a tech company that helps brands collaborate with influencers and creators, is excited to announce Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, as their first Independent Board Member.

Amanda is a major player in Chicago tech; under her leadership, Jellyvision has tripled in size over the past five years and been named one of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces six years in a row. In particular, Popular Pays is eager to learn from Amanda's own recent experience in transforming Jellyvision from a services company fueled by episodic revenue to a SaaS company with recurring revenue.

"I benefited a ton from having mentors to check in with as we evolved Jellyvision into a SaaS company," says Amanda. "So I'm excited and grateful to be able to help out the leadership at Popular Pays however I can as they're doing the same."

The addition of Amanda to the board is the latest step in Popular Pays' SaaS journey, which started with their Series B round and the addition of lead investor Beringea. As the content creator and influencer marketing industry continues to evolve, the ability for Popular Pays to offer a SaaS option to clients has become increasingly attractive due to the efficiency, transparency, and agility it can provide.

"In addition to Amanda being one of the best CEOs and mentors we've ever had the pleasure of getting advice from, Jellyvision is the perfect example of the kind of culture we're trying to create at Pop Pays," says Popular Pays CEO Corbett Drummey. "We're very lucky to have strong guidance at the board level in our evolution to SaaS, which is key to our vision of being software for all creative collaboration and the content operating system for our brands & agencies."

About Amanda

Amanda Lannert is the Chief Executive Officer of Jellyvision. Under Amanda's leadership, Jellyvision has become one of Chicago's fastest-growing tech companies, adding about 100 employees a year while remaining profitable and cash flow positive. The company has grown to serve hundreds of mostly Fortune 1000 clients with ALEX®, the most helpful employee decision support platform on the planet.

Amanda was named CEO of the Year at the Moxie Awards in 2014 and 2015, the Illinois Technology Association's CEO of the year in 2018, and landed on Crain's Chicago Tech 50 list in 2019 for a third time. She also serves as a board member of SpotHero, KnowledgeHound, NowSecure and the Illinois Technology Association, as a Council Member for the Zell Fellows Program at Kellogg, and as a member of ChicagoNEXT.

About Popular Pays

Popular Pays is a platform for collaborating with creators and influencers, featuring tools to connect, collaborate, and track performance all in one place. They help brands maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and seamlessly execute influencer or content production strategies one-to-one or at scale. Popular Pays is a verified Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest Marketing Partner and Y Combinator alumnus. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

