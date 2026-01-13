Jellyvision Launches ALEX Home Without Promising to "Revolutionize," "Disrupt," or "Transform" a Thing

New benefits platform ALEX Home uses AI to solve actual problems, but politely declines to become your "trusted strategic partner on the journey"

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyvision, the company behind ALEX®, today announced ALEX Home—a year-round benefits platform that provides a single, connected system for benefits understanding, bringing together medical, dental, vision, supplemental benefits, eligibility rules, and company policies into one experience employees, employers, and brokers alike can actually navigate. The platform delivers plain-language answers through conversational AI trained on Jellyvision's behavioral science expertise, with guardrails designed to prevent hallucinations, jargon, and false confidence—three things the benefits industry already has enough of.

The platform extends ALEX beyond open enrollment into the other 48 weeks when employees have questions like "Does my plan cover this?" and would prefer an answer that doesn't start with "Let me connect you to our AI-powered intelligent assistant that's been trained on transformative next-gen solutions."

Unlike engagement layers that add noise without clarity, ALEX Home focuses on the end-to-end benefits experience. Employees get accurate answers when they need them. HR teams reduce repetitive questions and administrative drag. Brokers gain year-round confidence backed by real usage data instead of anecdotal engagement metrics.

ALEX Home integrates with your current HRIS, payroll, and carrier systems. That's on purpose. Replacing your entire benefits setup just to fix confusion isn't a smart use of money. It makes more sense to add smart tools right where people get confused.

The platform also provides organizations with visibility into what employees are asking, where they get stuck, and which benefits are actually being used–providing practical data that helps determine whether the benefits they pay for are delivering value.

The launch of ALEX Home marks Jellyvision's expansion from category-defining decision support into a broader, end-to-end benefits platform. Additional administrative capabilities, reporting, and integrations will roll out throughout 2026 and beyond, expanding the platform's footprint without sacrificing clarity or speed to value.

"Every HR tech press release in 2025 promised to transform your workplace with AI," said Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision. "We're not doing that. We're using AI to make benefits less confusing, which is somehow both more boring and more useful than promising to 'reimagine the employee experience through intelligent automation.' ALEX Home does what ALEX has always done—makes the hard parts easier—but now year-round, when people actually need help."

Lannert added: "Also, we're not calling it a 'solution.' It's software. You can just say software."

For more information or to schedule a demo (which will not be called a "discovery session," we pinky-promise), visit www.jellyvision.com/alex-home.

About Jellyvision

Jellyvision builds benefits software that reduces confusion, increases utilization, and respects people's time. For more than 15 years, the company has applied behavioral science, real-world data, and disciplined product design to one problem: helping people make better benefits decisions. In a market full of promises, Jellyvision focuses on outcomes. Learn more at jellyvision.com .

No benefits were transformed, disrupted, or reimagined in the making of this press release.

