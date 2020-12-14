Jellyvision Welcomes New Leaders to Drive Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyvision , the makers of ALEX®, a technology that measurably reduces the cost of benefits confusion, today announced two new hires: Dana Hamerschlag joins as Chief Operating Officer and Ebony Nicole Brown joins as Senior Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness. As members of Jellyvision's senior leadership team, Hamerschlag and Brown will be instrumental in paving the way for the company's next phase of growth amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The pandemic has shown how critical it is for employers to support their employees' health and well being. Nearly three in five employees say they are paying closer attention to their benefits this year and employers are responding with information and tools to help," said Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision. "As new additions to our leadership team, Dana and Ebony's expertise will enable our company to meet the increased demand for virtual benefits technology. I'm looking forward to working with them to put more helpful and innovative solutions in the hands of our customers faster and more efficiently."

Dana Hamerschlag brings two decades of experience leading technology organizations where she has run product management, product marketing, strategy, engineering, and cloud operations. Most recently, Hamerschlag served as the Chief Product Officer of Miller Heiman Group, a sales training company where she built and launched a new technology platform, leading to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group by Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY). Hamerschlag also held leadership positions at Ellucian and spent the early part of her career at Boston Consulting Group. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Virginia.

Ebony Nicole Brown has extensive experience as a strategic transformation leader, leveraging her technology, business, psychology, and change management background to solve for opportunities in the organizational system that impede the delivery of value to all stakeholders, especially employees and customers. She has worked with companies across the world, from startups to Fortune 10 organizations, most recently serving as Vice President of Program Management at Nielsen. Brown is currently completing her master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology.

About Jellyvision

Jellyvision's mission is to measurably reduce the cost of benefits confusion for employers and their employees. The cost of health care is on an unsustainable trajectory—employers spend a whopping $1.2 trillion annually. ALEX®, the company's interactive software, reduces health care spending by stepping in at a major source of the problem—confused and overwhelmed employees.

By meeting employees at enrollment and critical decision-making points throughout the year, ALEX uses behavioral science to help employees make smart choices and change their behaviors. ALEX guides employees to optimize benefits selections, use their benefits in cost-effective ways and better manage chronic conditions. These actions lead to lower costs for employees and businesses, helping to flatten the trajectory of health care spending.

Since 2015, users have had 14 million conversations with ALEX, impacting more than $169 billion in health care premiums. The software has earned the trust of nearly 1,500 companies and counts 20% of the Fortune 500 among its client roster. To learn more, visit jellyvision.com .

