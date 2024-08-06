Jelmar Announces New Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Innovation

The cleaning company taps Jaci Volles as new Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer and promotes Rafael Ortiz to Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a leader in the household cleaning products industry well-known for its CLR Brands™, CLR PRO®, CLR PRO MAX™ and Tarn-X® product lines, today announced the appointment of Jaci Volles as its new Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer and Rafael Ortiz as its Chief Technology Officer.

Jaci Volles, Jelmar Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Rafael Ortiz, Jelmar Chief Technology Officer

Volles will lead marketing, business and product development programs for Jelmar. Ortiz will drive Jelmar's research and development and enhance innovation and supply chain. Volles and Ortiz will report directly to Jeffrey Pozen, President and Chief Operating Officer of Jelmar.

"We're excited to see Jaci and Rafael step into these new roles," said Pozen. "I'm confident they will both continue to provide forward-thinking approaches that will improve strategic operations and achieve long-term growth for the company."

With over 35 years of experience leading international brands across various industries, such as retail, wholesale and consumer services, Volles will focus on enhancing Jelmar's brands' positioning and growth in the evolving cleaning category. For the past two years, she supported Jelmar in this capacity in a consulting role through Chief Outsiders. She specializes in B2B, B2C and D2C business development and has experience in executive roles at Libbey Inc., Tuttle View LLC, The Oneida Group, Home Products International, Lifetime Brands and Newell Brands, as well as leading her own independent marketing and strategy service.

"I am honored to join the Jelmar team, especially at such an exciting time for this third-generation, woman-owned company," said Volles. "Our iconic product has been a household staple for years, thanks to the dedication of this team. I look forward to collaborating with this wonderful team to build on our rich legacy and chart a new path forward."

Ortiz has been at Jelmar for over two years and has been promoted from his previous role as Director of Research & Development. His leadership will play a critical part in fostering a culture of innovation, driving product excellence and distinguishing the company in the marketplace. Prior to Jelmar, Rafael worked at Flex Films USA Inc, Innov8FIRST LLC and over 20 years at The Procter & Gamble Company, where he also managed research and development on a global scale. His expertise lies in product portfolio management, sustainable product development and commercialization, cost optimization, intellectual property strategy, supplier management, and more. Ortiz holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles and Post Doc from California Institute of Technology.

"It's a special opportunity to be a part of a team that values innovation," said Ortiz. "Jelmar has always strived to help our customers by developing strong solutions rooted in user insight and data and I'm excited to see how we can continue to deepen our understanding through technology and innovation."

For more information on the Jelmar team, please visit clrbrands.com/About-Us/Meet-The-Team.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household and commercial cleaning products from CLR Brands™, Tarn-X®, CLR PRO® and CLR PRO MAX™ brands. The household line tackles the home inside and out while the commercial line addresses the automotive, facilities management and industrial segments. With their powerful and effective formulas, these brands are dedicated to getting the toughest cleaning jobs done. The company's flagship products include Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, Brilliant Bath, Mold & Mildew and Garbage Disposal. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com or www.clrbrands.com/proline. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRBrands on Facebook and @CLRBrands on Instagram.

