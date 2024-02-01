Jelmar Launches New Industrial-Strength Cleaning Solution Delivering Advanced Results

The New CLR PRO MAX™ Industrial Descaler is Developed to Tackle Heavy Duty Scale Build Up and Rust with Power and Speed



CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, the family-owned and women-owned manufacturer of home and industrial cleaning product lines, CLR Brands™, CLR PRO® and Tarn-X®, today announced the launch of a new industrial cleaning product CLR PRO MAX™ Industrial Descaler. The cleaner is specifically engineered to deliver faster, deeper results and dissolve and eliminate scale and rust build up from drains and industrial equipment that heats and cools liquids.

"In independent laboratory testing, the proprietary patent pending CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler was found to outperform all competitive products, some by as much as two times greater descaling power," according to Rafael Ortiz, director of research & development at Jelmar.

The increased cleaning power and speed of CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler delivers improved operational efficiency of industrial equipment, resulting in overall improved energy consumption and utility savings. It achieves this by reducing buildup, which, if present, is known to block water flow, cause pressure drops, and reduce heat transfer efficiency, resulting in the equipment working harder for longer. CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler boasts the capability to help restore equipment to peak condition, ultimately preserving and prolonging the lifespan of costly industrial machinery.

"The innovation of CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler is in direct response to our customers expressing their need for more power, efficacy and speed in their industrial-strength cleaners," said Dan Bucci, director of B2B sales at Jelmar. "While our CLR PRO line is optimal for routine industrial cleaning, the new CLR PRO MAX offering delivers greater efficiencies for our customers operating equipment and facilities at major size and scale."

The product is suitable for a wide range of applications from heat exchangers, cooling towers, die cast lines, quench tanks, evaporators, chillers, wastewater buildup, radiators, dishwashers and urinals. It will be available starting February 1, 2024, through B2B distributors and wholesalers.

Jelmar will continue to release new products alongside the new CLR PRO MAX Industrial Descaler in 2024 and beyond to build a CLR PRO MAX™ product portfolio with cleaning solutions made to tackle tough, heavy-duty industrial cleaning challenges.

