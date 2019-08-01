Jelmar, LLC Names MARC USA As Its New Marketing Agency Of Record

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a respected leader in the household cleaning products industry well-known for its CLR® and Tarn-X® brands, today announced the naming of MARC USA as its new marketing agency of record after a 51-year relationship with Eicoff. MARC USA will lead strategy and management of all creative development, media planning and buying, digital, social and website work.

Jelmar and Eicoff began their advertising partnership in 1968. Over the decades, Jelmar has grown with the launch of the CLR brand, new products and product reformulations to align with EPA Safer Choice standards. The company has grown in distribution to 97% all-commodity volume (ACV) across US retail outlets.

"Jelmar's partnership with Eicoff has been incredibly valuable over our long history as we've grown and entered new markets and product categories," said Alison Gutterman, Jelmar CEO and President. "Looking towards the future, we are excited and inspired to be putting our marketing efforts in the hands of MARC USA. We believe they will help us achieve continued growth and success in our next phase."

This year, Jelmar brought in Shari Matras as its new Chief Growth Officer to lead Jelmar's next phase of growth. The decision to partner with MARC USA represents Jelmar's goal to ultimately build its core CLR brand into a leading powerhouse cleaning brand and bring it into the homes of more consumers across the nation. With its audiences continually evolving, Jelmar understands the importance of using an integrated and cohesive marketing approach to bring the CLR brand to life with one voice.

"MARC USA's extensive experience across the consumer packaged goods, retail and manufacturing industries bring us into this partnership with Jelmar well-armed to support their vision for the future," said Cari Bucci Hulings, MARC USA President. "We look forward to helping them build the CLR brand with new breakthrough creative ideas brought to life through advertising, digital and social channels."

MARC USA is a mid-size, integrated, full-service marketing agency with strong consumer packaged goods knowledge and experience. They are known for bringing strategic thought leadership to challenger brands to help them compete effectively and efficiently.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. Flagship CLR products include CLR® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover, CLR Bath & Kitchen® Cleaner, CLR® Mold & Mildew Stain Remover and CLR Septic System Treatment®. With its unique formulas, the CLR brand gets the cleaning job done in virtually every area of the home. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Twitter, @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @clr_products on Instagram.

About MARC USA:

MARC USA blends Method + Madness to unlock hidden growth opportunities for our clients. Method grounds our ideas in advanced data analytics and Decision Science. Madness takes them to unexpected places. Combined, they create deep emotional connections that move people to action. We're a privately-owned, national integrated marketing communications firm with offices in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Miami and Pittsburgh. Our services include advertising, strategic planning, research/analytics, public relations, digital marketing, media planning and buying, social marketing, direct and customer relationship marketing and business innovation consulting. www.marcusa.com

Contact:

Deneé Zumwalt

Ogilvy

Denee.Zumwalt@Ogilvy.com

424-289-5315

SOURCE Jelmar

