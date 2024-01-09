JEM Brands Presents Voice-Activated AIWA INTELLIGENCE: A Line of Home Products That Operate Without Wi-Fi

JEM Brands will Debut AIWA's "Smart Done Simple" Line at CES 2024

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JEM Brands, a manufacturer and licensee of AIWA, is changing the narrative of smart products for the home and beyond with the introduction of the AIWA INTELLIGENCE lineup at CES 2024. The new plug-and-play collection features easy voice commands that do not require Wi-Fi or smart plugs. From interactive heaters, coffee makers, vacuums, fans and more, this line extends AIWA's offerings beyond small home appliances into the "smart home" space.

As a testament to the brand's legacy, the AIWA INTELLIGENCE home line blends easy to use, trusted technology with modern comforts and style. The new collection, designed for a broad market segment, transforms tasks into convenient voice commands without lifting a finger. The patent-pending voice activation streamlines product usage to help innovate home products, from kitchens to outdoor spaces, furthering AIWA's commitment to enhancing various aspects of home life.

"The AIWA INTELLIGENCE line redefines home convenience," said Elie Chemtob, CEO and Co-Owner of JEM Brands. "Our voice-controlled, hands-free technology does not require Wi-Fi and streamlines daily tasks, infusing ease and efficiency into consumers' lifestyles and offering unprecedented control over their home environment."

In tune with consumer needs, AIWA INTELLIGENCE prioritizes privacy, including many prompts without Wi-Fi, storing, or uploading data or conversations. These features ensure the products will be both a consumer and retail favorite, online and in store, and span generations that want simple, smart products.

With JEM Brands as a leader in innovating everyday products and AIWA as a longstanding beacon of innovation, offering breakthrough features at accessible price points, the partnership is perfectly poised to transform the retail landscape. At the helm of the AIWA INTELLIGENCE line, JEM Brands is now revolutionizing the home and catering to the needs of all consumers with a diverse range of products.

The tech-forward collection will be on display at CES 2024 in JEM Brands' booths, #20528 and #20533.

About AIWA

Founded in 1951, the Japanese-engineered brand AIWA, who is now managed by Infinity Brands, is globally known for making quality and reliable audio and lifestyle products. AIWA continues the passionate pursuit of bringing people together around music and quality products. AIWA produces category-leading devices by following the simple formula of delivering innovative and distinctive designed equipment.

About JEM Brands

JEM Brands is a world-class pioneer in manufacturing and licensing top-tier brands. JEM is a privately held, family-owned corporation specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of consumer electronics. Licensed brands include AIWA, Black+Decker, Monster Smart Illuminessence, Energizer Connect, Barbasol, Pure Silk, Armor All, STP, Xtreme and others.

AIWA Small Appliances are widely distributed across Latin America, Canada, and Japan, and are continuing to expand in the US. For more information on AIWA products, please email [email protected] or call 908.222.7501 Ext 41.￼ For more information about Infinity Brands please visit infinitybrands.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013000001KYV07AAH

