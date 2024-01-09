JEM Brands Secures Exclusive License for BLACK+DECKER ® Lighting with Innovative LED Line

Jem Brands will be showcasing upcoming BLACK+DECKER lighting product launches in booths #20528 & 20533 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JEM Brands, a pioneering force in the manufacturing and licensing of top-tier brands, is proud to announce a new licensing partnership with BLACK+DECKER, known for setting the standard for home and lifestyle innovation, this CES 2024. The milestone partnership will include exclusive work, utility, and travel lighting licenses for the renowned BLACK+DECKER brand and marks a pivotal moment for JEM Brands as it expands its portfolio to include one of the most trusted names in tools, DIY home improvement, and home appliances.

With a legacy spanning decades, BLACK+DECKER has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability. This collaboration empowers JEM to carry forth these values, introducing a new line of BLACK+DECKER products designed to revolutionize workspaces and enhance everyday life.

The flagship feature of this exclusive line is the incorporation of state-of-the-art LED lighting to redefine functionality and versatility. Whether engaged in intricate tasks or pursuing DIY projects at home, users can now benefit from enhanced visibility, safety, and efficiency thanks to cutting-edge LED technology integrated into BLACK+DECKER lighting.

"We are thrilled to bring the BLACK+DECKER brand into our family of licensed products," said Elie Chemtob, CEO of JEM. "This collaboration represents a union of excellence, merging BLACK+DECKER's legacy with our commitment to innovation. The introduction of LED lights in this line demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in various settings."

The LED-enhanced BLACK+DECKER line provides a practical solution for various tasks, ensuring safety and efficiency. This innovation aligns with BLACK+DECKER and JEM's shared mission to deliver products that seamlessly integrate into the fabric of users' lives.

As the demand for multifunctional work, utility, and travel lighting continues to rise, JEM is poised to meet this challenge head-on with the BLACK+DECKER brand. The company remains committed to upholding the legacy of BLACK+DECKER by delivering consumers worldwide products that are reliable, durable, cutting-edge, and Easy by Design.™

Join JEM and view BLACK+DECKER Lighting line in person at this year's CES, booths #20528 & 20533.

About JEM Brands

JEM Brands is a leading manufacturer and licensor of iconic brands, dedicated to delivering innovative products that enhance the lives of consumers. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to redefine industry standards and create lasting impressions in the ever-evolving market.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley BLACK+DECKER brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with a pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

