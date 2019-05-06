Jemstep Launches Digital Advice Platform on Salesforce AppExchange

ATLANTA, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jemstep, a leading digital advice solutions provider, today announced the launch of the Jemstep Advisor Pro App on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Jemstep serves banks, credit unions, broker dealers, insurance companies, and RIAs. The App is available today to all financial advisory firms using Jemstep Advisor Pro, Jemstep's configurable, white-label digital advice platform. It is also configured for Lightning and Financial Services Cloud, as well as Sales and Service Clouds.

The rising tide of digital adoption is reshaping investor expectations. To meet these expectations, wealth management firms are transforming their businesses to provide investors with personalized service and the convenience of 24/7 access. The new Advisor Pro App demonstrates Jemstep's commitment to supporting its enterprise customers using Salesforce to meaningfully engage with their clients and prospects.

"Jemstep embraces collaborations to unify the digital advice experience for banks, broker-dealers, insurers and RIAs," said Simon Roy, Jemstep President and CEO. "Combining the modern, goal-based investing experience of Jemstep Advisor Pro with Salesforce's extensive CRM capabilities results in an intelligent and scalable enterprise class digital platform for advisors supporting personalized solutions for investors."

Jemstep Advisor Pro is an end-to-end digital advice platform that integrates a client's investment experience with Salesforce on AppExchange. The App integrates investor goals, risk profiles and suitability, current and held-away assets, and mapped investment models to Salesforce users in real-time. It also reduces the integration setup and administration costs and supports functionality updates.

Jemstep Advisor Pro guides clients and prospects through the investment experience, from initial profiling to identifying financial goals, discovering assets to help achieve those goals, and tracking each goal's progress. The Advisor Pro App enables advisors and home offices to support their clients and digitally transform their businesses in several ways:

Grow AUM. For prospects and existing clients, Jemstep Advisor Pro provides a goal-based experience that encourages a more complete view of investor assets. With greater visibility into an investor's financial profile and goals through the Salesforce integration, advisors can structure conversations to build and reinforce trust. Opportunities to digitally engage retail banking clients in wealth management solutions are easier to discover and can result in deeper and more enduring client household relationships. The App also enables a more targeted and scalable approach to prospecting, segmentation, and outreach prioritization.

For prospects and existing clients, Jemstep Advisor Pro provides a goal-based experience that encourages a more complete view of investor assets. With greater visibility into an investor's financial profile and goals through the Salesforce integration, advisors can structure conversations to build and reinforce trust. Opportunities to digitally engage retail banking clients in wealth management solutions are easier to discover and can result in deeper and more enduring client household relationships. The App also enables a more targeted and scalable approach to prospecting, segmentation, and outreach prioritization. Reduce the cost to serve clients. Capable of tailoring advice and investment models by client segment, Jemstep Advisor Pro allows firms to configure human and digital guidance to match client segment economics and preferences. Jemstep Advisor Pro drives efficiencies by making it easier for clients to self-onboard with paperless account opening and 24x7 self-service using an intuitive client dashboard. The platform maps investment solutions to client needs with a consistent approach informed by a firm's compliance standards, and the App enables firms to make that data accessible to their advisors, middle and back office teams.

Capable of tailoring advice and investment models by client segment, Jemstep Advisor Pro allows firms to configure human and digital guidance to match client segment economics and preferences. Jemstep Advisor Pro drives efficiencies by making it easier for clients to self-onboard with paperless account opening and 24x7 self-service using an intuitive client dashboard. The platform maps investment solutions to client needs with a consistent approach informed by a firm's compliance standards, and the App enables firms to make that data accessible to their advisors, middle and back office teams. Create an enhanced experience. With Jemstep, clients onboard in 10 minutes or less. Straight-through processing and deep custodian integrations make it easy for advisors and investors to open and manage accounts. Real-time data from Jemstep Advisor Pro enriches the advisor experience on Salesforce, and can facilitate deeper, more informed client relationships and more efficient middle and back office services.

"We are excited to welcome Jemstep to Salesforce AppExchange and into the Financial Services Cloud ecosystem," said Rohit Mahna, SVP and GM, Financial Services at Salesforce. "We look forward to watching Jemstep continue to build innovative solutions that empower financial advisors to deliver the best client experience."

As one of the leaders in digital advice, Jemstep provides a modern solution to offering goal-based investing to clients. Over the past year, Jemstep has gained significant momentum and expanded its reach into the US banking sector, giving banks and other financial services firms a way to bring a superior digital investing experience to life for their advisors and clients.

About Jemstep

Founded in 2008, Jemstep is a Silicon Valley-based financial technology firm that transforms the way banks and other financial institutions deliver digital advice. Jemstep's Advisor Pro is an end-to-end digital wealth solution that provides clients and advisors with a superior digital investing experience. It can also help firms grow their book of business, lower costs to serve, increase operational efficiencies, and reduce complexities. Advisor Pro gives clients easy and convenient access to their investments, with help when and where they need it. Jemstep's parent company, Invesco, a global asset manager, provides support and deep resources to help meet customer's complex needs — now and in the future. Learn more about Jemstep's capabilities at Jemstep.com and Twitter.

About Invesco

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com

Jemstep, Inc. provides a digital solution for investment advisors. Jemstep is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco, Ltd.

