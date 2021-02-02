Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes Make National Virtual Debut Bringing Sheer Joy to Cooking and Togetherness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the tremendous need to bring joy and togetherness into people's lives, husband and wife team and co-owners of one of the South's most renowned catering companies, Jennifer Earnest and Jamey Evoniuk introduce Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes. Born out of a need to survive at the start of the COVID pandemic, both to keep their business afloat and to stay emotionally connected while socially distanced during stay-at-home orders, this husband-and-wife team created something that transforms the cooking class market. Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes revolutionize the cooking class market because they offer:

Convenience: you are learning to cook from the comfort of your own kitchen + ingredient delivery Approachability: we teach you to cook with what you already have and show people what they are actually capable of They are fun!

Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes are not only fun but offers participants the confidence in the kitchen to cook meals equally unique as skilled. The cooking classes allow people of all ages to receive live, hands-on instruction from the comfort of their own homes, with recipes that are created to be adaptable using the equipment they already have in their kitchens. For the whole duration of the cooking class, attendees will be led by expert Chef, Jamey, and culinary host and entertaining expert, Jen. Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes are perfect for many occasions: as a team building event, virtual birthday party, date night or a unique family and friends' get-together.

To date, Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes have hosted classes for such prestigious companies as Pinterest, TikTok, Google, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Atlantic Union Bank, Microserve, Redwood Credit Union, Nexiva, Elevate Labs, Lilly, Pharmacyclics, Appian, BCG and the Association of Legal Administrators Capital Chapter.

From homemade Pasta or Paella, to Shrimp and Grits, Sushi, and beautifully curated Cocktails & Cheeseboards, Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes offer the ability to create an array of delicious meals from all over the world without having to hop on a plane. Furthermore, classes are always changing with new, exciting recipes to create! Once the class of choice is chosen, everything necessary to concoct the meal at home will be delivered fresh to your door including all ingredients and recipe cards with instructions. They only thing needed is for the participants to get ready and excited to create a delicious meal with others or on their own.

People can go to www.jenandjamey.com to see the available classes to book for themselves, family, friends and as a gift. Private and group classes can also be arranged for virtual gatherings and celebrations including anniversary, birthday, bridal parties and for corporate team building events making it only a 'click' away from people cooking, eating and enjoying an amazing virtual experience. Classes range from a Valentine's Day Surf & Turf, Southern Style Shrimp and Grits, Lasagna Bolognese, New Orleans Style Gumbo, Cocktails and Cheeseboards to Sushi Rolling classes and so many more!

"The idea was born out of the sheer isolation and loneliness factor shared by with us by our amazing catering clientele," says Jennifer Earnest, Chef and Co-owner of Chef's Garden Catering and Events and co-founder of Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes. "We tested a virtual cooking class among our catering clients and friends, and they loved it. The initial response of the Jen & Jamey's Virtual Cooking Classes has been amazing and has already grown beyond our wildest dreams – never did we think our community could extend coast to coast like it now does, so we are so excited to "get the word out and continue to expand our community and extend our class offerings and menus."

"We are passionate about creating innovative experiences that connect people through delicious food and drinks," says Jamey Evoniuk, Chef and Co-Founder. "Our clients value us not only for our fine food and service but for the level of comfort they have in knowing that we treat each event like our own."

Jen & Jamey's clients are their biggest inspiration with collaboration at the core of everything they do in both the Jen & Jamey' Virtual Cooking Classes or in their Chef's Garden Catering and Events business. Whether it's trying something they have never done before or getting creative in new ways, they never shy away from a challenge.

The Process

Each Jen & Jamey Virtual Cooking kit includes all the items needed to create the dish and features only the freshest ingredients. Everything is beautifully packaged to arrive in pristine condition and only features ingredients and products that are hand- picked by Jen & Chef Jamey to share with their community.

