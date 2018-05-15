Jen Ferguson of PKWARE Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Since joining PKWARE in October 2017, Ferguson has been leading the development of messaging, positioning, and sales and marketing tools to extend the value of current PKWARE offerings for PKWARE's channel partners to create new revenue opportunities. This is the second year Ferguson has been on this prestigious list. She was previously recognized for her achievements in leading initiatives focused on increasing partner productivity, partner enablement and training, partner communication and engagement, and the overall partner experience in her preceding role.

"Jen is a tremendous asset to our team and it's great to see her recognized by the industry. As director of partner marketing, she enables our partners to drive demand and relevance with customers across all regions and partner routes to market," said Miller Newton, CEO of PKWARE. "She hit the ground running by helping us launch a product integration with Boldon James, and she's been actively working with the channel partners this year to develop a framework for channel partners to leverage our solutions with other vendors."

"It is an honor to receive this recognition by CRN two years in a row," said Ferguson. "Over the course of the next year, I will continue to develop and deliver sales enablement tools and marketing programs to drive partner growth and increase partner engagement."

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @PKWARE's @JenFerg85 to @CRN 2018 Women of the Channel list #WOTC18 www.CRN.com/wotc.

About PKWARE

PKWARE has been a trusted leader in global business data protection and encryption for 30 years. PKWARE's solutions keep data safe from internal and external cybersecurity threats for more than 30,000 enterprise customers, including 200 government entities. Its software-defined solutions provide cost-effective and easy-to-implement protection that is transparent to end-users and simple for IT to administer and control. For more information, please visit www.pkware.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Sara Stephens

Allison+Partners

+1 (646) 428-0675

pkware@allisonpr.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kim Sparks

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1193

ksparks@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jen-ferguson-of-pkware-recognized-as-one-of-crns-2018-women-of-the-channel-300648192.html

SOURCE PKWARE

Related Links

https://www.pkware.com

