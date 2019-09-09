Jen Mueller Announces Learn from a Leader with Jean Thompson, CEO, Seattle Chocolate

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jen Mueller, a recognized leader in relationship building and professional development and founder of Talk Sporty to Me, today announced that Jean Thompson, CEO of Seattle Chocolates will be featured in her new online leadership training series, Learn from a Leader. This session will be presented September 23, 2019 from noon – 1:15 pm Pacific Time.

This online workshop series brings together visionary bests to engage in compelling conversations using real-world examples with a live audience.

In this upcoming workshop Jean Thompson will explain how introducing chocolate tours at their facility was a way to disrupt the market and how disruption can lead to growth. "Disruption is reinvention and that's where the greatest inventions come from. People thinking about things differently," says Jean.

During this Learn from a Leader session Jean will also reveal:

Ways to encourage disruptive change (and why it's important to your consumers).

How to stay relevant and evolve as you mature as a leader (and what she's doing to avoid ageism ).

). The importance of owning your own success (especially when you're your own harshest critic).

Why doing it YOUR way is the ONLY right way to run your company (and how that mindset shift changes everything).

Registration is now open. Click here to learn more about this online workshop, how to register for the Learn from a Leader series and become a lifetime member.



About Learn from a Leader Online Series

Learn from the Leader is a unique online leadership training series that gives participants access to a variety of leaders with diverse backgrounds in real-time. Each session is 75 minutes and includes an interview with a leader and a 30-minute workshop to implement strategies revealed by the featured leader. The cost for this series is $197 for a lifetime membership, which includes the recorded events available for download.



About Jean Thompson

Jean Thompson is the owner and CEO of Seattle Chocolate. Under her guidance and leadership, the company has experienced massive growth. Seattle Chocolate employs three times the number of people, produces four times the amount of chocolate and has more than quadrupled the revenue since Jean took over as CEO in 2002.

About Jen Mueller

Jen Mueller is television and radio sports broadcast journalist, business consultant, and author based in Seattle. She is a member of the Seattle Mariners television broadcasts for ROOT SPORTS Northwest, and serves as the radio sideline reporter for the Seattle Seahawks. She is the founder of Talk Sporty to Me, which is a professional development organization that introduces the value of sports conversations in the corporate environment and the importance of strategic conversations.

