Jengo Facilities LLC, a facilities management company has achieved tremendous growth and stellar client retention results for the 3rd year in a row

Jengo Facilities LLC achieved 173% annual revenue growth, 100% client retention and expanded throughout North America.

DALLAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Jengo Facilities LLC leadership team had its annual meeting last month to coincide with their anniversary of being in business for four years. The meeting was convened to review their progress on accomplishing their five-year strategic plan called Ambition 2025. Their strategic plan outlines a plan to diversify their client base, retain their existing clients, expand talent at all levels of the organization, and grow their revenue.

Jengo Facilities LLC president, Kwame Watkins shared at the meeting, "We are making tremendous progress towards achieving our strategic goals within our Ambition 2025 plan. I am also very proud of the culture of innovation and client-centric service that we have created as a team to drive excellent results for our clients." He then went on to share the following accomplishments:

Diversified their client base to now support, a national office and retail asset management firm that holds over $4 Billion in assets.





in assets. Expanded their service reach to now deliver services throughout the US and Canada .





. Launched a command and contact center to manage their national vendor network and client sites.





Increased their year-over-year annual revenue by 173% through organic sales and new customers.





Achieved 100% client retention through improved customer service.





Partnered with an industry-leading technology firm to drive their maintenance and asset management growth.

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially only provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to also provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Instagram or Twitter.

