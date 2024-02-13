Jengo Facilities LLC, has achieved stellar growth for the 4th year in a row

News provided by

Jengo Facilities LLC

13 Feb, 2024, 10:42 ET

In 2023, Jengo Facilities LLC achieved 33% year-over-year annual revenue growth, and 100% client retention and will be expanding to Europe in 2024.

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jengo Facilities LLC will be celebrating five years in business on March 1, 2024. They have accomplished the following achievements since their inception as a company.

  • Partnered with a range of clients who have regional and global portfolios of buildings.  These clients work in the education, film and media, technology and supply chain industries.
  • Increased their number of employees by 1,350% since they were founded in 2019 with the two company founders. 
  • Expanded during the 2020 global pandemic to deliver a 75% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2020 – 2023.
  • Grown from only providing services in the state of Texas to throughout North America and in 2024 they will begin working in another continent.

Jengo Facilities LLC's president, Kwame Watkins shared the following comments about their upcoming five-year milestone: "We have achieved our five-year goals by the hard work of our employees to always deliver excellent service for each of our clients.   I am very excited to see what we can accomplish for our clients in 2024 and beyond."

He then went on to share the following 2023 accomplishments:

  • Increased their year-over-year annual revenue by 33% through organic sales.
  • Achieved 100% client retention through improved customer service.
  • Grown their business relationship with global payroll and human resources leader ADP which has allowed them to scale their organization quickly and efficiently.
  • In Q4 of 2023 they signed an agreement to provide facilities management services in the UK with a global technology company.
  • Strengthened industry partnerships within the supply chain and education industry through actively participating with industry associations.

About Jengo Facilities LLC 

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially only provided facility consulting and construction services.  They have grown to also provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services.  A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Linkedin, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Media Contact:

Nzingha Millar

Communications Director 

844-500-9698 

pr@jengofm.com

SOURCE Jengo Facilities LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.