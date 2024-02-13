Jengo Facilities LLC, has achieved stellar growth for the 4th year in a row

In 2023, Jengo Facilities LLC achieved 33% year-over-year annual revenue growth, and 100% client retention and will be expanding to Europe in 2024.

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jengo Facilities LLC will be celebrating five years in business on March 1, 2024. They have accomplished the following achievements since their inception as a company.

Partnered with a range of clients who have regional and global portfolios of buildings. These clients work in the education, film and media, technology and supply chain industries.

Increased their number of employees by 1,350% since they were founded in 2019 with the two company founders.

Expanded during the 2020 global pandemic to deliver a 75% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2020 – 2023.

Grown from only providing services in the state of Texas to throughout North America and in 2024 they will begin working in another continent.

Jengo Facilities LLC's president, Kwame Watkins shared the following comments about their upcoming five-year milestone: "We have achieved our five-year goals by the hard work of our employees to always deliver excellent service for each of our clients. I am very excited to see what we can accomplish for our clients in 2024 and beyond."

He then went on to share the following 2023 accomplishments:

Increased their year-over-year annual revenue by 33% through organic sales.

Achieved 100% client retention through improved customer service.

Grown their business relationship with global payroll and human resources leader ADP which has allowed them to scale their organization quickly and efficiently.

In Q4 of 2023 they signed an agreement to provide facilities management services in the UK with a global technology company.

Strengthened industry partnerships within the supply chain and education industry through actively participating with industry associations.

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially only provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to also provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Linkedin, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter).

