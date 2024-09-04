Jengo Facilities LLC, was recognized by a national real estate organization with their inaugural award

In 2024, Jengo Facilities LLC celebrated its fifth anniversary as a company.

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22nd, 2024, Jengo Facilities LLC was awarded the 2024 Champion award by the Dallas Fort Worth chapter of the African American Real Estate Professionals (AAREP DFW). This inaugural award was given to a company or individual who is driving positive change in the commercial real estate sector and serving as an inspiration for others.

The award was presented to the Jengo Facilities LLC CEO, Alana Sutton Watkins, and president, Kwame Watkins at the second annual AAREP DFW anniversary event by their executive team.

Jengo Facilities LLC's president, Kwame Watkins shared the following comments about receiving this award: "As we celebrate five years in business in 2024, we are so proud of what our team members have been able to accomplish with our amazing clients and vendor partners. This award is a testament to our team's hard work to be a force for positivity in the commercial real estate sector. We look forward to continuing our partnership with AAREP DFW and continuing to grow with this amazing organization."

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially only provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to also provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Linkedin, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter).

