Jengo Facilities LLC wins a general maintenance services contract award with a regional school district in Texas

Jengo Facilities LLC will expand its hard maintenance services in Texas with this contract win.

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, 2023 Jengo Facilities LLC was awarded a contract to perform General Maintenance Services for Yes Prep Public Schools. In 2018, Jengo Consulting LLC was awarded a contract with the same school district to perform a facilities condition assessment for their school buildings.

The maintenance services that will be delivered by Jengo Facilities LLC in this new contract will be completed at their twenty-one (21) school buildings which are in the city of Houston and surrounding communities. Jengo Facilities LLC will serve the Yes Prep Public Schools' students and staff, which totals over 12,000 people.

The maintenance services to be performed within the contract will include the following:

Plumbing





Electrical





HVAC





Mechanical Services





Fence Repair





Roofing Repair





Dry Wall Repair





Floor Repairs





Emergency Work Response and Repair





Window Replacement





Power Washing





Floor Maintenance (Stripping, Waxing, Sealing)

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially only provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to also provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Instagram or Twitter.

