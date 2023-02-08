Jeniene (JT) Bernardini joins PayerAlly as VP of Underwriting

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerAlly is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeniene (JT) Bernardini as Vice President of Underwriting. JT joins PayerAlly to lead its Financial and Underwriting Area. JT has a broad range of experience in the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) space and has 20 years of experience in various aspects of the industry – both inside the PBMs and on the consulting side supporting health plans, labor unions, and employer groups. JT has managed a considerable number of procurements throughout her career including large health plan RFPs with multiple lines of business.

PayerAlly's mission is to provide pharmacy consulting services to our clients in an impartial manner enabling them to make better business decisions, lower overall medication costs, and better plan for future high-cost, life-changing medications.

"We are excited to add JT's comprehensive knowledge base to the PayerAlly management team. JT has deep experience working with some of the most complex clients and PBM contracts in the industry," said Will McHugh. "PayerAlly's clients will benefit from her contract knowledge and her detailed evaluations of their pharmacy program. We are fortunate to add someone of JT's caliber to our team."

Ms. Bernardini is an experienced underwriter and financial analyst in the PBM space. She joins PayerAlly with twenty years of experience in the industry. Most recently, JT was Assistant Vice President of Health Plan Pricing and Data Analytics with Solid Benefit Guidance (part of A.J. Gallagher), where she worked extensively with health plans (both large and small), labor unions, and employers across the country. She holds a BS in Finance and International Business from Penn State University.

"It is an exciting time at PayerAlly, and I'm energized to come in to lead its financial area," said JT. "PayerAlly's unique approach to managing their clients' PBM contracts and financial outcomes aligns with my experience over the past 20 years. PayerAlly's proactive approach will result in me being a valuable resource to our clients in managing their pharmacy costs in the most beneficial way to their membership."

About PayerAlly

PayerAlly is a consulting firm that brings much-needed independence and "consulting transparency" to the pharmacy consulting industry. The firm utilizes a unique interactive procurement process backed by proprietary analytics to enable the firm to provide clients with the information they need to make better business decisions related to the purchasing of high-cost medication and their overall pharmacy benefit. The firm also maintains its independence by not owning or operating a pharmacy coalition or any other business that would put us in conflict with our clients.

