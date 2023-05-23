Jenifer Goldin Launches Debut Novel, Anonymous Mom Posts

News provided by

Jenifer Goldin

23 May, 2023, 08:41 ET

Will anonymous social media posts expose the secrets of a picture-perfect California community?!

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jenifer Goldin's recently released novel, Anonymous Mom Posts, is perfect book club fiction. If you like stories about complicated friendships, the pressures of motherhood, challenging marriages, and the path to self-acceptance, then you'll love Goldin's heartfelt tale.

Grab a glass of wine, put on your most comfortable joggers, and get the book all your friends will be posting about.

Continue Reading
The recently released novel, Anonymous Mom Posts, is perfect book club fiction
The recently released novel, Anonymous Mom Posts, is perfect book club fiction
Author Jenifer Goldin
Author Jenifer Goldin

ABOUT THE BOOK
Laura Perry is fed up with the snarky attitudes of the Southern California moms who post on the Hamilton Beach Moms' social media page. She hopes the new anonymous posting feature will remind this community they are here to support each other. She enlists her friend, Gabriella, to be a co-moderator. While Gabriella is intrigued by the page, she wonders if the virtual interactions are doing more harm than good. She and Laura hatch a plan to organize an in-person fundraising event, hoping to help the moms connect in real life.

But, as the moms start to reveal their secrets anonymously, irreverent comments pour in, and the page ignites with controversy. With the in-person event approaching, will one mom's plan for revenge bring the entire community to the brink?!

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK
"Have you ever had that book that you wake up excited to read? That was this book for me. Lighthearted, fun and SO relatable! I found pieces of each character that I could resonate with and was sad once I finished because I want to know what happens next on each of their journeys! SO, SO GOOD! I hope this author writes some more books soon!"

"Such an innovative style for a book! This was a light-hearted, easy read, and yet, very thought-provoking. I found this book so relatable, as many of us struggle in this digital/social media world, for a way to reconnect to each other amongst our own insecurities." 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jenifer Goldin, a Miami native, graduated from the University of Florida and Gallaudet University. An audiologist by trade, Goldin specialized in pediatric cochlear implants. However, writing has always been her passion. Some of Goldin's stories reveal her truest emotions, and sometimes her emotions are just the jumping-off point for a fictional tale. Her favorite books always go beyond storytelling and shine a light on the human experience. Goldin now resides in Atlanta with her husband and two children.

MORE INFORMATION
Visit Online: AuthorJeniferGoldin.com

Media contact:
Lora Sommer
[email protected]
4047841705

SOURCE Jenifer Goldin

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.