Jenique Jones Named Executive Director of WhyHunger

News provided by

WhyHunger

27 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

New leader set to drive organizational mission of ending hunger and advancing the human right to nutritious food

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHunger—a leader in the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world—today announced Jenique Jones as the organization's newly appointed executive director. A seasoned non-profit leader in the hunger space, Jones joins WhyHunger from City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization.

"We are at an exciting juncture in the WhyHunger journey and could not be happier to have Jenique charting our path forward," said Caren Berlin, WhyHunger Board chair, and CEO and co-founder, Gold N Fish Marketing Group. "Jenique is a visionary and dedicated leader with a stellar track record of implementing strategic initiatives, empowering fundraising, forging inspiring partnerships and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion. She shares our core belief at WhyHunger—that nutritious food is a basic human right. We are all ready to work side-by-side with Jenique and our dedicated staff to further our mission to end hunger by supporting grassroots movements and fueling community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice."

During her tenure at City Harvest, Jones held several positions most recently serving as Vice President, Program Operations & Policy. In this capacity, Jones oversaw the organization's food distribution, programs, and policy and government relations work. Under her leadership, tens of millions of pounds of food were delivered to hundreds of community food programs across New York City annually, increasing access to fresh produce and forging partnerships to drive social change.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining WhyHunger, a powerful and influential presence in the fight against hunger and food justice. As someone who has been working in the food insecurity space for 14 years and with marginalized communities for more than 20 years, I deeply respect WhyHunger's remarkable track record and the tremendous impact they have made. WhyHunger has an extensive legacy of collaborating with diverse partners, ranging from social movements and grassroots leaders to renowned musicians and donors who share our values. Together, we aim to support and amplify transformative solutions that tackle the root causes of hunger, both within the United States and across the globe," added Jones. "For me, it's all about engaging in systemic, long-term efforts that address hunger in partnership with the communities most affected by it. This is where I want to direct my energy and commitment. It is truly an honor and a humbling experience to take on this role, and I am eager to work alongside the dedicated staff and Board of WhyHunger. I look forward to building upon the organization's successful initiatives and programs, as we strive to create a hunger-free world."

A native New Yorker, Jones' reach goes beyond the five-boroughs. She has cultivated coalition partners locally and nationally to develop campaigns and advance critical policy priorities. She had a long career in the public sector working for both the New York State Senate and the NYC Department of Education prior to City Harvest. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the State University of New York Empire State College and a Master of Public Administration from Marist College.

Jones succeeds Noreen Springstead who spent her career at WhyHunger, moving up the ranks over two decades to serve as executive director. Jones will begin her role on July 5th at the New York City headquarters, guiding the strategic direction of the organization and ensuring its policies, culture and practices best fulfill WhyHunger's mission to end hunger and ensure everyone's basic human right to nutritious food.

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. A four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, with highest ratings for excellence in fiscal management accountability and transparency, WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. 91 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to programmatic work. Learn more at whyhunger.org and follow us on FacebookTwitter, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Alex Kofsky
301-775-1851
[email protected]

SOURCE WhyHunger

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.