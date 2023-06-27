Jenique Jones Named Executive Director of WhyHunger

New leader set to drive organizational mission of ending hunger and advancing the human right to nutritious food

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHunger—a leader in the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world—today announced Jenique Jones as the organization's newly appointed executive director. A seasoned non-profit leader in the hunger space, Jones joins WhyHunger from City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization.

"We are at an exciting juncture in the WhyHunger journey and could not be happier to have Jenique charting our path forward," said Caren Berlin, WhyHunger Board chair, and CEO and co-founder, Gold N Fish Marketing Group. "Jenique is a visionary and dedicated leader with a stellar track record of implementing strategic initiatives, empowering fundraising, forging inspiring partnerships and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion. She shares our core belief at WhyHunger—that nutritious food is a basic human right. We are all ready to work side-by-side with Jenique and our dedicated staff to further our mission to end hunger by supporting grassroots movements and fueling community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice."

During her tenure at City Harvest, Jones held several positions most recently serving as Vice President, Program Operations & Policy. In this capacity, Jones oversaw the organization's food distribution, programs, and policy and government relations work. Under her leadership, tens of millions of pounds of food were delivered to hundreds of community food programs across New York City annually, increasing access to fresh produce and forging partnerships to drive social change.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining WhyHunger, a powerful and influential presence in the fight against hunger and food justice. As someone who has been working in the food insecurity space for 14 years and with marginalized communities for more than 20 years, I deeply respect WhyHunger's remarkable track record and the tremendous impact they have made. WhyHunger has an extensive legacy of collaborating with diverse partners, ranging from social movements and grassroots leaders to renowned musicians and donors who share our values. Together, we aim to support and amplify transformative solutions that tackle the root causes of hunger, both within the United States and across the globe," added Jones. "For me, it's all about engaging in systemic, long-term efforts that address hunger in partnership with the communities most affected by it. This is where I want to direct my energy and commitment. It is truly an honor and a humbling experience to take on this role, and I am eager to work alongside the dedicated staff and Board of WhyHunger. I look forward to building upon the organization's successful initiatives and programs, as we strive to create a hunger-free world."

A native New Yorker, Jones' reach goes beyond the five-boroughs. She has cultivated coalition partners locally and nationally to develop campaigns and advance critical policy priorities. She had a long career in the public sector working for both the New York State Senate and the NYC Department of Education prior to City Harvest. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the State University of New York Empire State College and a Master of Public Administration from Marist College.

Jones succeeds Noreen Springstead who spent her career at WhyHunger, moving up the ranks over two decades to serve as executive director. Jones will begin her role on July 5th at the New York City headquarters, guiding the strategic direction of the organization and ensuring its policies, culture and practices best fulfill WhyHunger's mission to end hunger and ensure everyone's basic human right to nutritious food.

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. A four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, with highest ratings for excellence in fiscal management accountability and transparency, WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. 91 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to programmatic work. Learn more at whyhunger.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alex Kofsky

301-775-1851

[email protected]

SOURCE WhyHunger