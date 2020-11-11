Jeni's New Holiday Flavors Are The Cozy Comfort You Need Right Now

Available for nationwide shipping at jenis.com, at Jeni's scoop shops across the country, and in select grocery stores, the five flavors are both the bomb and a balm for frayed nerves from a stressful and chaotic 2020. (Anyone want to raise a pint to that?). They are the cozy comfort you need in your quarantine life, and they are here for you, right now.

Just listen to the flavors:

White Chocolate Peppermint— A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.





Cognac with Gingerbread— Swanky cognac cream, dark caramel sauce, and spiced gingerbread cake. (Notice how it's Cognac with gingerbread, and not the other way around.)





(Notice how it's Cognac with gingerbread, and not the other way around.) Sugar Plum— Amaretti cookies, puckery plum jam, and plum wine sweet cream.





Campfire Chocolate— Smoky milk chocolate with handmade marshmallows.





Sparkling Berry Punch—An effervescent, sweet-tart brambly berry sorbet. Made with Chandon sparkling wine.

"A lot has changed in 2020," said Jeni's founder Jeni Britton Bauer, "but at least one thing remains the same: ice cream makes you feel good. And it feels good to make other people feel good, too. So send these flavors to yourself, as an act of self care, or send them to someone else, as a gift. It won't be forgotten."

Bonus: Place an order at jenis.com between Wednesday 11/11 and Sunday 11/15, spend $65 or more and you get free shipping, which is a big deal when you think about how quickly ice cream needs to arrive in order to stay perfectly frozen. Shipping ice cream isn't like shipping socks, it's expensive. That said, Jeni's obviously knows what they're doing, otherwise they wouldn't offer a Frozen Delivery Guarantee.

To fully immerse yourself in Jeni's wonderful world of ice cream, you can shop a digital version of their 2020 holiday catalog here .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton Bauer

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 18 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 48 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Media Contact:

Belle Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams