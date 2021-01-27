Jenkins Electric Welcomes Industry Veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenkins Electric Company welcomes industry veterans Jimmy Walker and Calvin Fleming as of January 2021. Bringing experience from industry heavyweights EIS and ABB Motors and Mechanical, both Jimmy and Calvin will be key team members responsible for continuing the company's 114-year legacy.

"Jenkins is built on the reliability and knowledge of our employees and we are proud to welcome Jimmy Walker and Calvin Fleming to our team. They both bring invaluable industry knowledge and will be critical to continually providing engineered solutions and products across the world," says Iain Jenkins, President of Jenkins Electric.

Jenkins Electric Company welcomes industry veterans Jimmy Walker and Calvin Fleming. Tweet this

Jimmy Walker joins Jenkins from EIS, where he was a Senior Product Manager for 13 years. His experience spans the electric power market, working with a variety of customers and vendors to source the most in-demand products relevant to the industry. Jimmy brings his vast experience and understanding of the motor industry to the Jenkins manufactured products business with the goal of expanding the offering and continuing to assist customers across the globe. His deep knowledge of customer needs will be an essential component to moving Jenkins into the future.

Calvin Fleming III joins Jenkins from ABB Motors and Mechanical, where he oversaw the testing of large AC induction motors and provided technical support for existing products in his role as Electrical Engineer. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from UNCC Charlotte, going on to pursue his master's degree in computer engineering at Colorado Technical University, and is currently pursuing his PhD in the area of prognostics for electrical machines at the University of North Dakota.

As a US Army veteran, formerly serving as a helicopter avionics and electronics technician, Calvin brings a level of precision and a solutions-focused attitude to his role of Senior Product Engineer at Jenkins. His experience designing and interpreting electrical specifications for a variety of testing equipment will be critical as he contributes to the ongoing development of Jenkins Motor Test Systems and support products.

About Jenkins Electric Company: Jenkins Electric is a Charlotte, NC-based industrial, electromechanical repair, test and manufacturing company. Their repair services keep OEM's and utilities across the southeast running, while their manufactured test systems and replacement products support repair facilities and maintenance departments throughout the world. Learn more at JenkinsElectric.com.

Crystal Bristow

Jenkins Electric Company

704-969-8332

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenkins Electric

Related Links

https://www.jenkinselectric.com/

