Jenkins Eye Care Offers First and Only FDA-approved Trifocal Lens: AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL

The first to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a trifocal lens for lens replacement during cataract surgery, the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) significantly reduces the need for glasses after surgery. It is made by Alcon.

"Ophthalmologists across the nation have been anticipating FDA approval of the trifocal lens for patients," said Dr. Peterson. "This cutting-edge lens improves range of vision. We are pleased to be among the first to offer it in Hawaii."

"For those who don't have cataracts but want to reduce their dependence on eyeglasses and contact lenses, the trifocal lens benefits are revolutionary," Dr. Jenkins added.

About Cataracts

A cataract is clouding in the natural lens of the eye. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing in less light, making it difficult to see. Cataracts generally result from aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate development. Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and leading cause of preventable blindness. Twenty million in the U.S., age 40 and older have cataracts. Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens. More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to regular routines within 24 hours.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition in which the eye gradually loses the ability to focus on close objects. Almost everyone will experience presbyopia to some degree as they age, with symptoms first appearing as people enter their 40s and worsening into their 60s. In the U.S., an estimated 112 million experience vision issues due to presbyopia – a number that's expected to continue increasing. The condition is not a disease, so there is not a cure. However, there are safe and effective ways to correct presbyopia, including eyeglasses, contact lenses, or refractive surgery.

For more information, contact Jenkins Eye Care at (808) 591-9911 or online at www.jenkinseyecare.com.

Media Contact:

Barbra Pleadwell

bap@hastingsandpleadwell.com • (808) 292-3031

SOURCE Jenkins Eye Care

Related Links

http://www.jenkinseyecare.com

