Jenn Cooley Rejoins V&E as Real Estate Counsel

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenn Cooley, a commercial real estate and business transactions attorney, has rejoined Vinson & Elkins as a counsel in the firm's Dallas office.

Cooley's practice focuses on real estate and general business transactions, including commercial leasing and property acquisitions and dispositions. She has experience drafting, negotiating, reviewing, amending and interpreting complex commercial contracts, including leases, licenses, agreements and purchase contracts.

Cooley started her legal career as an associate at V&E in 2005 and rose to counsel. She then joined Tekin & Associates, where she was a senior counsel responsible for all legal aspects of the development process for retail and multifamily projects, including site acquisition, funding, leasing and disposition.

"Jenn is a talented lawyer who understands the many facets of the real estate industry we touch," said Paul Martin, head of the firm's Real Estate practice. "Her hands-on experience, knowledge and insight strengthen our nationally recognized Real Estate practice and we're thrilled to welcome her back."

Some of Cooley's notable representations include:

Advised Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals in the lease of its office headquarters location, containing approximately 500,000 square feet, in the Post Oak area of Houston ;

; Advised CBRE Global Investors in the leasing and management of numerous Class A office buildings, representing millions of rentable square feet, in the Dallas Metroplex; and

Advised a real estate investment partnership in the sale of Washington Square, a 1.14 million-square-foot office complex in downtown Minneapolis .

Cooley is the latest addition to V&E's growing Real Estate practice. The firm recently welcomed partners Wallace Schwartz, Adam Endick and Julia Sanabria, as well as three counsel, nine associates and three paralegals to its New York office.

"The recent investments V&E has made to grow the Real Estate team make this a particularly exciting time to return to the firm," said Cooley. "I look forward to continuing my career at the place where it started and to work with and learn from new colleagues."

V&E's Real Estate lawyers represent all facets of the real estate industry, on every side of the table—including banks, insurance companies, private equity firms and other financial institutions, mortgage bankers, equity participants, public and private real estate investment trusts, developers, contractors, landlords, tenants, operating and services firms, design professionals, consultants and governmental entities—which makes the firm uniquely suited to guide clients and devise strategic, creative solutions.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 13 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Courtney Binick at +1.713.758.2333.

