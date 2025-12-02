Jenn Howard Announces December 5 Premiere of Cinematic New Video "SIP," Alongside December 18 Show Supporting Hotel Hope

New Orleans singer-songwriter delivers a striking new visual and a live event spotlighting community and creative collaboration.

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenn Howard, the acclaimed New Orleans singer-songwriter, is set to launch the official Vevo premiere of her new video, 'SIP,' on Friday, December 5. This cinematic visual companion to her latest single was co-created with Emmy-winning video producer, editor, and videographer, Tobias Spellman. The film delves into the modern human experience, examining how we cope with an increasingly chaotic and hyper-connected world.

Blending her signature blues, Americana, and rock-n-roll influences with innovative production, SIP distills the emotional tension of the current era: the collective unease, the coping mechanisms we cling to, and the quiet moments of clarity we carve out to stay human.

"SIP is about this insane collective reality we're all living in," says Howard. "It's about how we self-medicate — not just with substances, but with distractions, denial, and noise — just to function. It's not judgmental; it's human."

The song marks a new creative direction for Howard — more collaborative, more cinematic, and more outward-looking.

"For the first time, my songs are less about me and more about us," she explains. "I've been writing from other perspectives, connecting to what we all feel but don't always say. It's been liberating — and healing."

After facing a series of personal challenges that slowed her ability to perform, Howard found renewed purpose in her art. SIP reflects not only a creative evolution but also a reaffirmation of her resilience and commitment to making music through all of life's turbulence.

"I've learned to keep going," Howard reflects. "Your soul knows what it came here to do. Denying your creativity out of fear or pain only deepens the wound."

Through Valiant Creative Media, the company she co-founded with Cecily Bell and builds in partnership with Chris Finney of Sounds from Space Studio, Howard is lifting up other artists, collaborating with New Orleans musicians, filmmakers, and visual creators to push the boundaries of collective creativity.

"Valiant is about giving space to people who create from a place of truth," she says. "We're all trying to make sense of the world through art — that's what connects us."

December 18 Benefit Show at the Foundation Room

In alignment with the spirit of Giving Tuesday and the message behind SIP, Howard will host a special performance with several other female musicians on December 18, 7 pm at the Foundation Room in New Orleans. Produced in collaboration with Valiant Creative Media and her agency, Lunascend, the event will support Hotel Hope, a New Orleans nonprofit offering emergency shelter, stability, and compassionate resources to families experiencing homelessness. RSVPs are on sale and limited.

Howard's commitment to using art as a vehicle for connection, empathy, and collective healing is underscored by strategically scheduling the video premiere on December 5 and dedicating December 18 to community impact.

A Moment of Stillness in a Noisy World

With SIP, Howard offers more than a song; she offers a moment of reflection. In an era overwhelmed by digital noise and emotional fatigue, SIP invites listeners to pause, breathe, and find beauty in stillness.

"I try to sing straight to your heart from mine," Howard says. "So I hope you'll take a SIP with me."

Video premieres on YouTube, December 5, 2025 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZYcEMMc9ag

About Jenn Howard

Jenn Howard is a dynamic Americana–Blues–Rock 'n' Roll vocalist whose soul-drenched performances feel both timeless and unmistakably her own. A New Orleans native, she grew up immersed in the city's rhythm, grit, and raw emotion — a living soundtrack that would ultimately shape her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and bold, commanding vocals.

Sip recording credits:

Vocals: Jenn Howard

Backing Vocals: Cate Swan

Guitars: Felix Wohlleben

Bass: Mike Robbins

Piano, Percussion: Chris Finney

Produced and Engineered by Chris Finney

Recorded at Studio in the Country, Bogalusa, LA

Mixed and Mastered at Sound from Space, New Orleans, LA

About Lunascend

Lunascend is a creative agency based in New Orleans representing artists and brands who lead with authenticity. Founded by Brittany Mondrinos, Lunascend specializes in storytelling, branding, and visual strategy for musicians and creatives.

