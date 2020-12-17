Jenn Leahy Named President of Dragon Army

"Not only has Dragon Army remained stable during COVID-19, but through Jenn's exceptional management skills we have kept every employee in place, even growing our ranks to support a healthy client portfolio," said Jeff Hilimire, CEO of Dragon Army. "Jenn embodies everything Dragon Army stands for, from our purpose of " Inspiring Happiness " to one of our core values of " Celebrating Diversity, " I am thrilled to watch our agency prosper under her strong leadership."

Joining Dragon Army in 2014, Leahy engages 17+ years of mobile, digital, social, and brand-building experience. A proven client and team leader, she's built successful product solutions, campaigns, and activations for the world's biggest organizations including Nike, Coke, Wells Fargo, Chick-fil-A, BMW, and Warner Media. Leahy has overseen the evolution of Dragon Army from a mobile game studio to one of the fastest-growing, purpose-driven digital agencies in Atlanta. She is active in the Atlanta and national non-profit communities, serving on the board of the Future Foundation and Save All The Pets .

Eric Gutierrez, CMO of PlayOn! Sports, commented, "Jenn's expertise quickly stood ahead of the competition as we were evaluating various potential partners a few years ago. Not only did she help us revamp our core product from the ground up, but she and the Dragon Army team have become a natural extension of our internal team as we continue to expand and improve our customer experience."

"For years, Dragon Army has thrived on finding creative and impactful ways to grow our partner's business, while taking care of our employees first and foremost," said Jenn Leahy, President of Dragon Army. "The pandemic has accelerated the rate at which we must do both, and I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished together."

Jeff Hilimire will continue to serve as CEO of Dragon Army, working to bring the agency's purpose of "Inspiring Happiness" to life for its employees, clients, and community. He also will oversee the agency's philanthropic endeavors for 48in48 , Ripples of Hope , and The A Pledge .

About Dragon Army :

Dragon Army is a purpose-driven digital engagement agency. We work with leading brands such as The American Cancer Society, Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Cox Media Group, Morehouse School of Medicine, IHG, The Krystal Co., PlayOn! Sports, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and more. Our experts create powerful experiences to deepen emotional connections and amplify impact. Dragon Army is a co-founding agency of The A Pledge .

Follow: IG: @dragonarmy, TW: @DragonArmy, #whatdragonsdo

Contact: Jessica Carruth, Dragon Army

Phone: 770.313.5784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dragon Army

Related Links

www.dragonarmy.com

